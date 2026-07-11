Kirst's six goals power Waterdogs past Redwoods in thriller

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CJ Kirst scored six goals to lift the Philadelphia Waterdogs to a thrilling 15-13 victory over the California Redwoods on Friday at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Chicago.

Michael Sowers finished with three goals and two assists for the Waterdogs (4-2). Kieran McArdle added two goals and one assist, while Josh Yago also scored twice. Matt DeLuca recorded 14 saves.

Ryder Garnsey posted a team-high five points with four goals and one assist for the Redwoods (4-3). Chris Kavanagh contributed two goals and two assists, and Andrew McAdorey scored twice. Dillon Ward made 10 saves.

California held a 5-4 lead at halftime before the teams combined for 11 goals in a wild third quarter, entering the final period tied at 10-10. Garnsey tied the score at 13-13 with 3:22 left. However, Sowers answered just 14 seconds later to reclaim the lead for Philadelphia. Kirst then provided the dagger for the hard-fought victory.

Up next: California visits Maryland at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Connecticut, on July 17 at 6 p.m. ET. Philadelphia takes on Utah at Rafferty Stadium on July 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

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