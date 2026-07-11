Fields scores four goals, helps Archers dominate Atlas

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Connor Fields scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Utah Archers to a 16-5 victory over the New York Atlas on Friday at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.

Ryan Stines and Mac O'Keefe each recorded a hat trick for the Archers (3-4). Sam King contributed two goals and two assists, while Leo Johnson added two more goals. Brett Dobson made nine saves.

Matt Traynor scored twice for the Atlas (3-4). Bryan Costabile, Xander Dickson and Hugh Kelleher each scored once. Connor Shellenberger provided a team-high two assists, and Liam Entenmann finished with nine saves in the loss.

Utah jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter. After New York cut the deficit to 5-2, the Archers responded with a five-goal second quarter to take a 10-2 lead into halftime and never looked back. The Atlas' efforts were hampered at the face-off X, where they were without top specialist Trevor Baptiste because of a lower-body injury and backup Nate LaLiberty, who was getting married this weekend. The situation worsened when face-off man Zac Tucci also left the game because of an injury.

Up next: The Utah Archers visit Philadelphia at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Connecticut, on July 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The New York Atlas will visit Boston at Rafferty Stadium on July 19 at 3 p.m. ET.

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