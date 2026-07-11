Mackesy's 5 points lead Cannons to win over Outlaws

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Coulter Mackesy finished with two goals and a game-high three assists to lead the Boston Cannons to a 15-13 victory over the Denver Outlaws on Saturday at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.

The Cannons (3-4) received a four-point performance from Brian Kelly, who scored three goals and added an assist. Marcus Holman contributed a 2-point goal and a 1-point goal, and Jack Regnery, Mikey Weisshaar and Graydon Hogg each scored twice. Goalie Colin Kirst made eight saves in the win.

Brennan O'Neill paced the Outlaws (3-3) with three goals and two assists. Dalton Young led all scorers with four goals, and Pat Kavanagh chipped in with two goals and one assist. Logan McNaney made 11 saves for Denver in the loss.

Boston stormed out to an early lead, building an 8-2 advantage in the second quarter after Holman's 2-point goal. Denver mounted a comeback, cutting the deficit to 9-6 by halftime and pulling within a single goal at 10-9 after three quarters. The Cannons responded with a three-goal burst in just 37 seconds early in the fourth quarter, with goals from Regnery, Hogg and Andrew McMeekin pushing the lead to 13-9. The Outlaws rallied again, closing the gap to 14-13 on a goal from Kavanagh with 2:05 remaining, but Kelly scored the final goal of the game at the 10:32 mark for the final margin.

Up next: The Outlaws face the Carolina Chaos at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Connecticut, on July 18 at 2 p.m. ET. The Cannons take on the New York Atlas at Rafferty Stadium on July 19 at 3:30 p.m.

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