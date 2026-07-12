Malone's 6 points power Whipsnakes past Chaos

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The Maryland Whipsnakes defeated the Carolina Chaos 17-10 on Saturday at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Chicago, powered by a dominant offensive performance that snapped a two-game losing streak. TJ Malone led the charge for the Whipsnakes, pacing all players with 6 points.

The offensive outburst for Maryland (4-3) was a team effort. Aidan Carroll and Adam Poitras each recorded a hat trick, with Carroll also finishing adding an assist. Joey Spallina was a key playmaker, adding 4 points. In his professional debut, rookie Richie Connell contributed 2 goals. In the cage, goalie Emmet Carroll made 12 saves to secure the win.

For the Chaos (3-4), Eric Spanos led the scoring with a team-high 3 goals. Owen Hiltz had a productive night, contributing 4 points, and Jackson Eicher scored 2 goals. Carolina made a change in goal during the contest, with starter Blaze Riorden making 8 saves before Austin Kaut entered and stopped 2 shots.

Maryland controlled the game from the opening faceoff, jumping out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter and extending the advantage to 11-4 by halftime. The Whipsnakes never looked back, maintaining a comfortable lead throughout the second half to get back in the win column.

Up next: Both teams play next at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Connecticut. The Whipsnakes face the California Redwoods on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. The Chaos will take on the Denver Outlaws on Saturday at 2 p.m.

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