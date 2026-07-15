PLL Power Rankings ahead of Week 9: Waterdogs take over at No. 1

Open Extended Reactions

The Premier Lacrosse League is set for Week 9, taking place at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Ct. this weekend.

The standings are a logjam. All eight PLL teams either have three or four wins. Philadelphia, Boston and Utah have found rhythm, while Carolina and New York are fading fast and Denver is idling.

Here's how my Power Rankings look right now:

1. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 4-2

Next opponent: Archers | Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 2

The Waterdogs pulled away from the Redwoods 15-13 last weekend, grabbing the lead in the fourth quarter behind an epic performance from CJ Kirst. He's the overwhelming MVP candidate, whose odds were +300 prior to last week. That number was cut in half after a six-goal performance. Kirst has become must-see TV.

Philly faces Utah on Saturday where Kirst will be blanketed by the league's best defense. These teams met on June 28 as Philadelphia won 11-10. Utah committed eight penalties in that game.

2. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 3-3

Next opponent: Chaos | Saturday, 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 1

The Outlaws were sluggish in a loss to Boston, once again starting slowly. Outlaw midfield production and assorted injuries combined with a choppy schedule are to blame for the inconsistent results. Graham Bundy, Evan Plunkett, Dalton Young and Justin Anderson are where I would turn for solutions.

But, Denver remains the team to beat in the West and plays Carolina on Saturday.

3. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 4-3

Next opponent: Redwoods | Friday, 6 p.m.

Previous ranking: 4

The Whips dominated the Chaos in Chicago, snapping a two-game losing streak. Coach Jim Stagnitta activated Penn grad James Shipley as a two-way midfielder, and dressed lefty midfielder Richie Connell of Denver University. Those personnel moves sent a message to the entire team, and the Snakes played with an edge. They were razor sharp on offense, moving and passing with a purpose.

Rob Pannell and Joey Spallina kept the ball hot. Pannell is three points from tying the PLL's all-time career record. As a team, Maryland is shooting a league-high 30% and has 48 assists.

4. Utah Archers

Current record: 3-4

Next opponent: Waterdogs | Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 7

The Archers have found their mojo on offense, destroying New York 16-5 last week. Utah jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind goals from Connor Fields, Mac O'Keefe, Sam King, Leo Johnson and Fields again for the quick separation. The lead swelled to 10-2 at halftime, as Fields accrued four goals before the intermission. New York looked awful.

Utah has given up 63 scores against in seven games, including holding opponents under 10 goals on five occasions. The Archers will be tested this week against the Waterdogs.

5. Boston Cannons

Current record: 3-4

Next opponent: Atlas | Sunday, 3 p.m.

Previous ranking: 8

It's ascension time for the Cannons, who lead the league with 90 scores. Boston shocked Denver 15-13 last week, and have now won two in a row after dropping three straight.

Boston is clearly well coached and playing to Brian Holman's plan. His son Marcus Holman shoots 8% off the dribble, and 44% when assisted. That's a stat that tells a story. Here's another: Holman shoots 37% right handed and 0% lefty.

6. California Redwoods

Current record: 4-3

Next opponent: Whipsnakes | Friday, 6 p.m.

Previous ranking: 3

The Woods suffered a 15-13 loss to Philadelphia in Chicago. California had no answers for CJ Kirst, and goalie Dillon Ward's high arc posture was finally solved.

Lefty attack man Ryder Garnsey scored four times, once from his knees, a highlight that made SportsCenter. Dylan Molloy was held to 1-for-6 shooting, and the complementary midfielders did little damage. This is a fun team to watch due to their fast tempo.

The problem for California is defense. The Redwoods remain a playoff contender in the West, but without defenders Chris Fake and Cole Kastner (both out injured) they have a limited ceiling.

play 0:25 Ryder Garnsey fires in a goal

7. New York Atlas

Current record: 3-4

Next opponent: Cannons | Sunday, 3 p.m.

Previous ranking: 5

The wheels are off the bus after an ugly 16-5 loss to Utah. Defender Brett Makar was a bright spot, with seven ground balls. The defensive slides were inconsistent and haphazard. Offensive flow and ball movement were non-existent.

I expect coach Mike Pressler to make lineup changes as the Atlas play Sunday on ABC against Boston. It feels like it's now or never for the Atlas.

8. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 3-4

Next opponent: Outlaws | Saturday, 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 6