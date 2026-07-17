PLL/WLL Week 9 preview: Schedule, key players, stats, storylines

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The playoff races are heating up, and it's time for Week 9 of the 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season.

Four PLL games and one WLL game will be played over the course of three days at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Ct.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

As a reminder, fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL streaming hub.

PLL home | Standings

California Redwoods (4-3) vs. Maryland Whipsnakes (4-3)

Friday, 6 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Redwoods: A Finn Thomson out (unavailable to travel), SSDM Dante Bowen out (unavailable to travel), D Cole Kastner out (PUP list), A Wes Berg out (PUP list), LSM Arden Cohen out (PUP list)

Whipsnakes: G Shun Ito out (unavailable to travel), FO Matthew Paolatto out (PUP list), FO Joseph Nardella out (PUP list), Payton Rezanka out (PUP list), LSM Colin Squires out (PUP list), A Rob Pannell questionable (left hamstring)

Redwoods

TD Ierlan is one of the top faceoff men in the PLL right now, but he's making moves up an impressive all-time list as well. Entering play this weekend, his 507 groundballs are three behind Chris Eck (510) for 10th on the career list. Brodie Merrill and Greg Gurenlian are tied at No. 1, with 1,120.

Chris Fake has been activated off the PUP list in time for this game; he last played on June 5 against the Atlas.

Whipsnakes

Is this the weekend that Rob Pannell breaks the all-time points record? With 654 points for his career, he is three behind Paul Rabil for the top spot.

Rookie attackman Joey Spallina will see a familiar face on Saturday... among his opponents. Spallina's father Joe is the GM of the Redwoods.

Boston Guard (0-2) vs. Maryland Charm (2-1)

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game preview

Guard

The Guard have a chance to advance to the WLL championship, but need to win -- and the bigger, the better. Their chances of advancing go from 17% (win by one) to 46% (win by five-plus) if they can defeat the Charm.

Boston has been playing without superstar Charlotte North since she tore her Achilles tendon on June 6. Who will step in to be the hero?

Charm

This is a pivotal game for the Charm. With a win, they clinch a spot in the WLL Championship. With a loss by two or more, they are eliminated.

Maryland has a future superstar in the crease. Rookie Jenika Cuocco is now in first place in the WLL in save percentage this season (58.3%), buoyed by a nine-save performance in the Charm's win over New York.

Carolina Chaos (3-4) vs. Denver Outlaws (3-3)

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Chaos: M JJ Sillstrop IR (right knee), M Charlie Bertrand IR (ACL), D Jack Rowlett questionable (right quad)

Outlaws: A Pat Kavanagh questionable (right foot)

Chaos

Carolina is going against the grain when it comes to offensive playstyle. Just 31.3% of the team's shots this season have been assisted; that is the lowest rate in the league (second-lowest is 41.6%), and would be the lowest rate in the PLL since 2019 if it remains at this level.

Jack Rowlett missed Carolina's loss this past week against Maryland due to a quad injury. Will he be able to suit up on Saturday?

Outlaws

Outlaws superstar Brennan O'Neill is closing in on a significant milestone: He has 94 career points entering this weekend, closing in on triple digits.

Logan McNaney continues to excel at clean save percentage (currently a league-leading 54%), which helps to jumpstart the Outlaws counterattack.

Utah Archers (3-4) vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs (4-2)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Archers: A Gannon Matthews out (PUP list), D Will Schaller out (PUP list), M Tom Schreiber IR (right knee), M Grant Ament out (PUP list), A Matt Moore IR (right hip)

Waterdogs: SSDM Dylan Hess IR (right knee)

Archers

Week 9 in the PLL is Indigenous Heritage weekend, honoring the roots of the game. Utah coach Chris Bates had his squad play a game of Baggataway (an annual tradition) this week; read more here.

Utah is allowing 9.0 goals per game this season, the lowest rate in the league, and the fewest per game since the 2020 Whipsnakes (8.5). The Archers will have a tough task on their hands this weekend slowing down CJ Kirst, who scored five goals against them in their matchup two weeks ago.

Waterdogs

Speaking of Kirst, he has a league-leading 20 goals this season, and sits fourth in points, with 22. Of those 20 goals, 10 have been unassisted and 10 have been assisted; he is just the 11th player since 2022 to score double-digit goals in both fashion.

Kirst -- now the MVP front-runner -- was the subject of the latest episode of "Freeze It Right Here" on YouTube:

New York Atlas (3-4) vs. Boston Cannons (3-4)

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Atlas: M Matt Traynor questionable (right knee), LSM Michael Grace out (PUP list), A Jeff Teat out (PUP list)

Cannons: SSDM Marquez White IR (ACL), M Ryan Drenner out (PUP list), M Matt Campbell out (PUP list)

Atlas

The defending champs face a pivotal matchup against Boston. With a win, their playoff probabilities rise from 49% to 70%; with a loss, they fall to 28%.

One good sign: faceoff man Trevor Baptiste was activated off the PUP list this week. "It's no secret having Trevor back against the Cannons is going to be a big plus on our side," Atlas head coach Mike Pressler said. Read more here.

Cannons

Baptiste has the top faceoff percentage in the league this season (60.8%), but the No. 2 spot belongs to Boston's Andrew McMeekin (59.6%). This "game within the game" will be one to watch throughout the matchup.

Veteran Marcus Holman and the Cannons' offense has been the PLL's most dangerous in 2026; they lead the league with 12.9 scores per game. (The Atlas are last, with 10.7.) Holman is chasing down the career goals record; he enters second on the list with 376, behind John Grant Jr.'s 393.