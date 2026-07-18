Kavanagh's late goal seals Outlaws' win over Chaos

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Pat Kavanagh fought through multiple defenders to score the game-sealing goal with 34 seconds remaining, lifting the Denver Outlaws to a 10-8 victory over the Carolina Chaos on Saturday at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Kavanagh finished with a team-high four points on two goals and two assists for the Outlaws (4-3). Logan Wisnauskas recorded a hat trick, and Jared Bernhardt and Justin Anderson each contributed two goals. Goalie Logan McNaney turned away 14 shots.

For the Chaos (3-5), the offense was paced by Owen Hiltz, who tallied four points with two goals and two assists. Eric Spanos and Teddy Malone each scored two goals apiece, with Malone also adding an assist. Goalie Blaze Riorden made nine saves.

Carolina led 5-2 after the first quarter, but the contest was marred by a scary injury to Chaos defenseman Jack Rowlett, who was taken off the field on a stretcher early in the first period. Following the delay, Denver's defense locked down, shutting out the Chaos in the second and third quarters while the offense mounted a 5-0 run to take a 7-5 lead.

Carolina showed its resilience, ending a scoring drought of over 30 minutes with a three-goal surge in the fourth quarter to tie the game 8-8 on Malone's second goal with 3:10 left to play. However, Anderson put Denver back in front with 1:28 remaining before Kavanagh muscled his way to the net for the final goal to secure the win.

Up next: The Outlaws take on the Utah Archers at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium in Denver on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Chaos will face the Boston Cannons on July 25 at 2 p.m. at the same venue.

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