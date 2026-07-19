Cannons overcome 6-goal deficit to beat Atlas, win 3rd straight

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Fueled by a momentum swing at the end of the first half, the Boston Cannons overcame a six-goal deficit to defeat the New York Atlas 15-13 on Sunday at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Marcus Holman's 2-point goal just before halftime sparked a 10-2 run for the Cannons, who shut out the Atlas in the third quarter to complete the comeback for their third consecutive win.

Holman finished with four points, adding a 1-point goal and an assist for the Cannons (4-4). Boston's offense was powered by its rookies, as Mikey Weisshaar and Jack Regnery each scored a hat trick. Coulter Mackesy and Connor Kirst each contributed one goal and two assists. Goalie Colin Kirst made 11 saves.

Matt Traynor and Bryan Costabile led the New York Atlas (3-5) with four points each. Traynor scored three goals and had one assist, and Costabile tallied a 2-point goal, a 1-point goal and an assist. Xander Dickson recorded a hat trick, and Connor Shellenberger had a team-high three assists. The game marked the return of faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste from a knee injury. Goalie Liam Entenmann made 10 saves.

The Atlas appeared to be in complete control, building an 11-5 lead late in the second quarter. However, a goal from Ben Ramsey and Holman's buzzer-beating 2-pointer before the half cut the deficit to 11-8 and shifted the game's trajectory. Boston carried that momentum into the second half, scoring four goals in the third quarter to take a 12-11 lead and held on in the fourth.

Up next: New York faces the Philadelphia Waterdogs at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium in Denver on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Boston plays the Carolina Chaos on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the same venue.

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