PLL Power Rankings ahead of Week 10: Whipsnakes jump up to No. 1

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Week 10 of the Premier Lacrosse League season is coming up, with the action heading to Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium in Denver.

The standings continue to be close, with just one team having reached five wins, and nothing clinched for the playoffs as of yet.

Here's how my Power Rankings look right now:

1. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 5-3

Next opponent: Archers | Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 3

This past Friday night in Fairfield belonged to Maryland's Rob Pannell, as he broke Paul Rabil's career points record. No. 658 was in front of a packed house which included a massive Pannell family and friend contingency.

The starting attack group of Pannell, TJ Malone, and Joey Spallina combined for 18 points. The Whipsnakes hammered the Redwoods 20-7, and have won their last two games by a combined score of 37-17. Second year pro Emmet Carroll was lights out in the cage against California, saving 72% and is quietly putting together a monster season.

2. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 4-3

Next opponent: Archers | Friday 8 p.m.; Waterdogs | Saturday 9 p.m.

Previous ranking: 2

Denver figured out a way to win a fourth quarter slugfest against Carolina 10-8. Pat Kavanagh iced the game with a tremendous individual effort and ended with four points. Logan Wisnauskas scored a hat trick, and shot with precision. Goalie Logan McNaney was good for a 63% save percentage, and showed his clean save ability once again.

A win is a win, but Denver has the most talent in the league and has not played to its potential to date.

play 0:40 Pat Kavanagh rips in a goal

3. California Redwoods

Current record: 4-4

Next opponent: Bye week

Previous ranking: 6

California lost by 13 to Maryland in a game they will hope to forget quickly. The Redwoods shot 18% and goalies combined to save only 38%, which is a recipe for disaster.

Dylan Molloy was held scoreless Friday night, and after scoring seven goals against the Archers on June 19, he has combined for only four goals in his last four games. Getting him going will be critical down the stretch for the Woods.

4. Utah Archers

Current record: 4-4

Next opponent: Outlaws | Friday 8 p.m.; Whipsnakes | Saturday 6:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 4

Utah's offense has come alive in recent weeks, and in Connecticut they blitzed Philly's defense to the tune of 18 goals. Tre Leclaire had a career-high nine points, eight of which came in the second half.

Goalie Brett Dobson started off slow but was a brick wall down the stretch. Defender Brendan Lavelle did something nobody has this season: shut down CJ Kirst. Kirst had one goal against Utah after coming into the game averaging five per game.

play 0:22 Tre Leclaire scores a goal for Utah Archers

5. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 4-3

Next opponent: Atlas | Friday 10:30 p.m.; Outlaws | Saturday 9 p.m.

Previous ranking: 1

Philadelphia struggled to get into a grove offensively against Utah. Michael Sowers was a bright spot with a hat trick, but the Waterdogs' midfield needs more punch if CJ Kirst isn't scoring at his normal clip. That unit only accounted for three total goals.

Defensively, they have surrendered 31 goals in their last two games, which is concerning especially when starting goaltender Matt Deluca left Saturday's contest due to injury.

6. Boston Cannons

Current record: 4-4

Next opponent: Chaos | Saturday 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 5

Boston has now won three straight games, and is putting up big numbers on offense. They were down 11-5 late in the second quarter against the Atlas on Sunday, but found a way to pull off the W.

Rookie Jack Regnery from Tufts has been a spark. His creativity and assertiveness gives the Cannons something on the offensive end. Rookie Will Donovan was brilliant defending 2025 league MVP Connor Shellenberger, limiting him to zero goals on just one shot.

play 0:28 Jack Regnery rips in a goal

7. New York Atlas

Current record: 3-5

Next opponent: Waterdogs | Friday 10:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 7

New York has dropped two straight, and are in last place in the East with a 3-5 record. The defending champs have allowed 45 combined goals in in their last three games, and Liam Entenmann has been under 42% save percentage in each of them.

Outside of Xander Dickson's three inside goals, the attack was held scoreless against Boston in Connecticut. The good news is Trevor Baptiste returned to the lineup in Week 9, and was dominant at times in his first game back.

8. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 3-5

Next opponent: Cannons | Saturday 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 8

Carolina dropped to 3-5 after a loss to Denver, and lacks consistent offensive juice. The Chaos currently don't have a player in the top 20 in the league in overall points.

They shot 16% against the Outlaws, and were under 50% save percentage and at the faceoff stripe. Carolina is fighting for its playoff life from here on out.