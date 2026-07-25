Sowers' late goal, Kirst's second-half surge lift Waterdogs over Atlas

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Michael Sowers scored the game-winning goal with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Philadelphia Waterdogs to an 11-10 victory over the New York Atlas at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium in Denver on Friday.

CJ Kirst led the charge for Philadelphia (5-3), scoring all four of his goals in the second half and adding an assist for a game-high five points. Sowers finished with a hat trick, while Matt Collison contributed a 2-point goal and an assist. Zach Currier added a goal and an assist, and goaltender Sean Byrne recorded nine saves in his first career start.

For New York (3-6), Reid Bowering led the offense with two goals. Bryan Costabile tallied a 2-point goal and an assist. Six other Atlas players scored one goal apiece: Connor Shellenberger, Xander Dickson, Matt Traynor, Hugh Kelleher, Max Krevsky and Levi Anderson. Goalie Liam Entenmann had 17 saves in the loss.

The back-and-forth contest saw New York build a 10-8 lead early in the fourth quarter on goals by Traynor and Anderson. Philadelphia mounted a comeback, scoring the final three goals of the game. Silas Richmond scored to cut the deficit to one, followed by Kirst's fourth goal of the night to tie the score at 10-10 with 5:04 left. Sowers then netted the decisive goal at the 10:08 mark of the final period. The Atlas had a final possession but were unable to get a shot off before time expired.

The game, which was part of a doubleheader, was delayed for two hours because of lightning.

Up next: The Waterdogs visit the Denver Outlaws on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. The Atlas visit the California Redwoods at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium on Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. ET.

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