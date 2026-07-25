Leclaire's 6 points lead Archers past Outlaws for third straight win

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Tre Leclaire had six points and Mac O'Keefe added a pair of two-point goals to lead the Utah Archers to a 16-11 victory over the Denver Outlaws on Friday at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium.

The game had a long weather delay, but when all was said and done, the Archers had won their third straight.

Leclaire finished with a two-point goal, two one-point goals and two assists for the Archers (5-4). O'Keefe tallied five total points, including his two long-range goals that helped Utah build its lead. Ryan Stines contributed two goals and two assists, while Sam King also scored twice. Goaltender Brett Dobson made 11 saves in the win. Mike Sisselberger added six faceoff wins for Utah.

Pat Kavanagh paced Denver (4-4) with five points on a two-point goal, a one-point goal and two assists. Justin Anderson scored two goals, and Brennan O'Neill dished out two assists in the loss. Goalie Logan McNaney recorded seven saves.

Up next: The Archers host the Maryland Whipsnakes at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the Outlaws host the Philadelphia Waterdogs at the same venue Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

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