Malone's overtime goal lifts Chaos past Cannons

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Teddy Malone scored 14 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Chaos a 13-12 victory over the Boston Cannons on Saturday at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium in Denver.

Malone led all scorers with four goals and two assists and scored the game winner. Rookie Chad Palumbo also had a big day for the Chaos, scoring three goals. Shane Knobloch contributed two goals and an assist, while goaltender Blaze Riorden made a game-high 20 saves. During the game, Riorden also reached a career milestone with his 1,300th save.

Marcus Holman paced the Boston Cannons with four points, including a 2-point goal with 3:55 remaining in regulation that tied the score at 12-12. Holman finished with two goals and an assist. Rookie Mikey Weisshaar scored three goals, and Jeff Trainor added two goals and an assist. Jack Regnery also found the net twice for the Cannons, while goalie Colin Kirst made 12 saves in the loss.

The Chaos snapped a three-game losing streak and ended Boston's three-game winning streak in the process. Carolina played most of the game without its primary faceoff specialist, Justin Inacio, who left because of an injury in the first quarter. Boston took a 5-4 lead after the first quarter, but the score was tied 8-8 at halftime. Carolina built an 11-9 lead heading into the fourth before Holman's late goal forced the extra period.

In overtime, an interception by Owen Hiltz led to a quick transition for Carolina. Ross Scott, who finished with a goal and two assists, fed Malone for the winning goal to seal the victory.

Up next: Both teams are back in action Friday in Columbus, Ohio. The Chaos face the California Redwoods at 6 p.m. ET, and the Cannons take on the Utah Archers at 8:30.

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