Dobson's 18 saves lead Archers past Whipsnakes

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The Archers' top-ranked defense smothered the Maryland Whipsnakes' potent offense in a 13-8 victory on Saturday at Denver's Peter Barton Stadium as Utah goaltender Brett Dobson finished with 18 saves.

The Archers' offense provided plenty of support, led by three goals apiece from Connor Fields and Ryan Stines. Sam King contributed two goals and an assist, while Tre Leclaire also found the net twice. Aidan Maguire added a timely two-point goal, and faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger scored once.

Maryland (5-4) struggled to find its rhythm against the Archers' pressure. Joey Spallina led the Whipsnakes with two goals and an assist. Aidan Carroll and Richie Connell each scored two goals, while Rob Pannell chipped in with one goal and one assist. Goalie Emmet Carroll made 13 saves.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first quarter, but Utah (6-4) began to pull away in the second and broke the game open in the third, outscoring Maryland 5-1 in the period. The Whipsnakes' comeback efforts were hampered by an injury to faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, who left the game with a left ankle injury.

Up next: Utah will play Boston at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in Columbus on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET, while Maryland will face Denver at the same venue on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

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