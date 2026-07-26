Sowers' 3 goals, 3 assists lead Waterdogs past Outlaws in rout

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Michael Sowers recorded three goals and three assists to lead the Philadelphia Waterdogs to an 18-8 victory over the Denver Outlaws on Saturday at Denver's Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium.

The Waterdogs (6-3) showcased a balanced and potent offense, pulling away with an overwhelming first-half performance. CJ Kirst was a major factor, finishing with four goals and one assist. Zach Currier orchestrated the attack by dishing out four assists, while Jack Hannah contributed two goals. Matt Collison and Jimmy Freehill each added a two-point goal. In just his second career start, rookie goaltender Sean Byrne made 15 saves to earn the win.

The Outlaws (4-5) took a brief 2-1 lead in the first quarter, but their offense stalled for long stretches against the relentless Waterdogs pressure. Graham Bundy led Denver with three points, including a two-point goal, and rookie Nolan Byrne found the net twice. Dalton Young chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Logan Wisnauskas had two assists. Logan McNaney started in goal and made three saves before being relieved by Owen McElroy, who stopped six shots.

After Denver took its early lead, Philadelphia erupted for six unanswered goals to close the first quarter and seize control. The onslaught continued into the second, as the Waterdogs built a 14-4 lead by halftime and never looked back. Kirst's four-goal performance also moved him to within one goal of tying the PLL single-season record.

Up next: The Waterdogs will play the Carolina Chaos at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 1 at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in Columbus, and the Outlaws will face the Maryland Whipsnakes at 12:30 p.m. that day at the same venue.

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