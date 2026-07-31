PLL Week 11 preview: Schedule, key players, stats, storylines

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With just three weeks left in the 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season, the five-game slate in Columbus, Ohio, this weekend will be critical to shaping the playoff bracket.

All eight teams are in action, with the Redwoods and Chaos playing two games apiece.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

As a reminder, fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL streaming hub.

PLL home | Standings

California Redwoods (4-4) vs. Carolina Chaos (4-5)

Friday, 6 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Redwoods: A Wes Berg out (PUP list), LSM Arden Cohen out (PUP list)

Chaos: D Jack Rowlett IR (neck/left shoulder), M Eric Spanos out (right hand), FO Justin Inacio out (right knee), M JJ Sillstrop IR (right knee), M Charlie Bertrand IR (ACL)

Redwoods

California can clinch a playoff berth with two wins and the Waterdogs defeating the Chaos on Saturday.

As Dylan Molloy goes, so go the Redwoods. In California's four wins, Molloy has 4.25 points per game on 34.3% shooting; in the club's four losses, he has 1.0 points per game on 9.1% shooting.

Chaos

Carolina can clinch a postseason spot by winning both games, as well as a Maryland win over Denver and a New York win over California.

From undrafted to a critical player for the Chaos, Teddy Malone's story continues to be written, including scoring the winning OT goal against Boston in Week 10.

play 0:40 Teddy Malone finds the back of the net

Boston Cannons (4-5) vs. Utah Archers (6-4)

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Cannons: M Ryan Drenner out (PUP list), SSDM Marquez White IR (ACL), M Matt Campbell out (PUP list)

Archers: M Grant Ament out (PUP list), M Tom Schreiber IR (right knee), D Will Schaller out (PUP list), A Gannon Matthews out (PUP list), A Matt Moore IR (right hip)

Cannons

Marcus Holman remains second on the PLL's all-time goals leaderboard with 380. He continues to chase down John Grant Jr., who finished his career with 393 tallies.

Andrew McMeekin went undrafted this season -- and might well finish the season as the PLL's faceoff percentage leader. His 61.3% mark is tops in the league and would also set a Cannons franchise record if it holds.

Archers

Utah can clinch a playoff spot with a win or two losses by Carolina. The Archers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the West with all of these taking place: a win, a Denver loss, two California losses and Philadelphia beating Carolina.

Brett Dobson continues a strong push for not only the Oren Lyons Goalie of the Year award but also for league MVP. His 60.5% save percentage would be the fourth instance in PLL regular season history of a goalie finishing over 60%, but he currently has the highest SAA in PLL history (min. 100 shots against) at 9.3.

Denver Outlaws (4-5) vs. Maryland Whipsnakes (5-4)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Outlaws: A Brennan O'Neill questionable (right knee), A Pat Kavanagh out (right thigh), M Jared Bernhardt out (right/left hamstring), D JT Giles-Harris questionable (left hamstring/foot)

Whipsnakes: M Matt Brandau out (right knee), FO Petey LaSalla out (left ankle), M Aidan Carroll questionable (left calf), FO Joseph Nardella out (PUP list), G Shun Ito out (unavailable to travel), FO Matthew Paolatto out (PUP list), SSDM Payton Rezanka out (PUP list), LSM Colin Squires out (PUP list)

Outlaws

Is time running out for the 2025 runners-up? The Outlaws need to start stringing wins together, particularly after a lackluster performance in an 18-8 loss to Philly in Week 10.

Denver is banged up heading into this one. Brennan O'Neill missed Week 10 with a knee injury, and Jared Bernhardt left the Week 10 loss with a hamstring issue.

Whipsnakes

Maryland clinches a postseason berth with a win and a loss by the Atlas.

Rob Pannell recently became the PLL's all-time points leader, but he put up a goose egg in the last matchup between these two teams, a 13-7 Outlaws win. Will this matchup be different?

Carolina Chaos (4-5) vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs (6-3)

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Chaos: D Jack Rowlett IR (neck/left shoulder), M Eric Spanos out (right hand), FO Justin Inacio out (right knee), M JJ Sillstrop IR (right knee), M Charlie Bertrand IR (ACL)

Waterdogs: G Matt DeLuca IR (left hip), SSDM Dylan Hess IR (right knee)

Chaos

Rookie Chad Palumbo's PLL career is off to an excellent start. He leads the Chaos with 18 points and 13 one-point goals.

Goalie Blaze Riorden continues to be the heart and soul of the Chaos -- and a big reason they're right in the thick of the playoff hunt. In Week 10, he had 20 saves, which was the 10th time he has done that in his career. No one else has more than three.

Waterdogs

Philly clinches a playoff spot with a win or a loss by the Atlas.

CJ Kirst is on a heater. He is one goal shy of tying Marcus Holman's single-season PLL goal record, which should come as no surprise to those who followed him in college: He holds the NCAA career goals record (247), 23 clear of No. 2 on the list, Payton Cormier.

According to the PLL, Kirst is averaging 3.38 goals per game in his career; if he keeps that pace, he would break John Grant Jr.'s career record in his 117th game, which is 54 fewer than Grant.

play 0:23 CJ Kirst scores a goal

New York Atlas (3-6) vs. California Redwoods (4-4)

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Atlas: A Hunter Drouin questionable (left ankle), LSM Michael Grace out (PUP list), A Jeff Teat out (PUP list), LSM Jon Robbins out (PUP list)

Redwoods: A Wes Berg out (PUP list), LSM Arden Cohen out (PUP list)

Atlas

Two-point goals can be a game changer, and Atlas midfielder Bryan Costabile is closing in on the single-season record for twos. He has six of them heading into this weekend, one behind the all-time record co-held by Romar Dennis (2024) and Mike Chanenchuk (2019).

Atlas faceoff man Trevor Baptiste holds the career faceoff percentage record, at 64.2% (min. 250 attempts). In most matchups, that's a clear advantage for the Atlas, but in this game he'll be squaring off against TD Ierlan, who is second on the all-time list (60.0%).

Redwoods

California attackman Chris Kavanagh scored an impressive 21 goals in his rookie season (2.1 goals per game pace); he's ahead of that rate this season, with 14 goals in six games, a 2.5 goals per game average that is second in the league to CJ Kirst (4.1).

One area the Redwoods could improve to boost their playoff chances is the power play. They enter the weekend having converted 3 of 15 opportunities, a league-worst 17.6%.