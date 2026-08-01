Knobloch, Scott help Chaos hold off Redwoods

Open Extended Reactions

Shane Knobloch and Ross Scott each tallied three points to help the host Carolina Chaos to a 12-10 victory over the California Redwoods on Friday.

Knobloch finished with two goals and an assist, and Scott provided one goal and two assists for the Chaos (5-5). Carolina also received two-goal performances from Teddy Malone, Chad Palumbo and Jackson Eicher. Goaltender Blaze Riorden made a game-high 17 saves.

Ryder Garnsey led all players with four points on two goals and two assists for the Redwoods (4-5). Dylan Molloy had three goals, and Chris Kavanagh contributed a goal and two assists. Finn Thomson added two goals in the fourth quarter during a late comeback push.

California took an early 3-0 lead, with Molloy scoring twice in the first 3:16 of the game. Carolina responded with three straight goals to tie the score early in the second quarter. After trading goals, Henry Bard made a long-range shot at the buzzer to put the Chaos ahead 6-4 at halftime. Carolina outscored California 5-3 in the third to take an 11-7 lead into the final quarter. The Redwoods scored three consecutive goals to cut the deficit to 12-10 with 4:59 remaining but got no closer.

Up next: The Chaos take on Philadelphia at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The Redwoods face New York at the same venue Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.