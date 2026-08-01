Kelly scores four goals as Cannons defeat Archers

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Brian Kelly scored four goals to lead the Boston Cannons to an 11-7 victory over the Utah Archers on Friday at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in Columbus.

Coulter Mackesy also was a major contributor for the Cannons (5-5), finishing with five points on two goals, including a 2-pointer, and an assist. Mikey Weisshaar added two goals, and Graydon Hogg chipped in with a goal and an assist. In his first start of the season, goalie JC Higginbotham made 11 saves for Boston.

Connor Fields paced the offense for Utah (6-5) with three goals and an assist. Tre Leclaire, Sam King, Aidan Maguire and Mac O'Keefe each scored once. Goalie Brett Dobson recorded 12 saves in a game marked by a significant number of penalties.

Boston jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by Mackesy's 2-point goal. The game grew increasingly physical, culminating in a third-quarter altercation that resulted in multiple penalties, including a major penalty for Dobson. The Cannons built a 9-4 lead before Utah mounted a fourth-quarter rally, with Fields scoring twice to cut the deficit to 9-7. However, Kelly halted the comeback, scoring the final two goals of the game with 2:01 and 1:23 remaining to secure the win.

Up next: The Cannons face the Maryland Whipsnakes at Harvard Stadium in Boston on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. ET. The Archers take on the Carolina Chaos on Aug. 7 at 8:30 p.m. at the same venue.

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