Terefenko's late goal caps Outlaws' comeback win over Whipsnakes

Open Extended Reactions

Ryan Terefenko scored the game-winning goal with 4.4 seconds remaining after an official review, capping a dramatic second-half comeback for the Denver Outlaws in a 14-13 road victory over the Maryland Whipsnakes at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium on Saturday.

Powered by Brennan O'Neill and Dalton Young, the Outlaws erased a 10-4 deficit. O'Neill finished with six points on four goals, including a two-point tally, and one assist. Young scored a career-high five goals. After starting goalie Logan McNaney exited at halftime, Owen McElroy stepped in and made four saves while holding the Whipsnakes scoreless in the third quarter, which started the comeback. Denver's dominance at the faceoff stripe allowed it to control possession, especially during its second-half comeback. Evan Plunkett added a goal and an assist, including the goal that tied the game at 13.

Maryland built its large first-half lead behind a balanced attack. Joey Spallina led the Whipsnakes with six points, scoring three goals, one of which was a two-pointer, and adding two assists. Adam Poitras and Aidan Carroll each recorded a hat trick, with each player scoring three goals and an assist. Goaltender Emmet Carroll was busy in the cage, finishing with 15 saves for the Whipsnakes (5-5).

After trailing 10-6 at halftime, Denver (5-5) stormed back with an 8-0 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters to seize a 12-10 lead. The Whipsnakes answered with three straight goals to reclaim the lead at 13-12 on a goal from Billy Dwan with 2:59 left in the game. Plunkett tied it for Denver with 1:13 remaining, setting the stage for the wild finish.

In the final seconds, Terefenko, a former Ohio State standout, fired a shot that was initially ruled no goal. However, upon review, officials determined the ball had crossed the goal line, awarding the game winner to Denver and completing the incredible turnaround.

Up next: Maryland visits Boston at Harvard Stadium in Boston on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Denver travels to Boston to face New York at Harvard Stadium in Boston on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.