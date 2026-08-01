Sowers' 5 points power Waterdogs past Chaos

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Michael Sowers had three goals and two assists to fuel the Philadelphia Waterdogs to a 13-6 victory over the Carolina Chaos on Saturday at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in Columbus.

The league-leading Waterdogs (7-3) built an early advantage and never looked back. Jack Hannah added two goals and an assist, while Matt Collison scored a 2-point goal and a 1-point goal. CJ Kirst scored his 30th goal of the season, a second-quarter tally that tied the PLL single-season record. Kieran McArdle and Josh Yago each contributed a goal and an assist. Goaltender Sean Byrne made 11 saves.

For the Chaos (5-6), who were playing their second game in as many days and were shorthanded on defense, Chad Palumbo led the offense with a 2-point goal and two 1-point goals. Teddy Malone registered two goals and an assist. And Blaze Riorden recorded nine saves in net.

Philadelphia jumped out to a commanding lead, scoring the first five points. The Waterdogs extended their advantage to 8-1 by halftime. Carolina showed signs of life in the third quarter, scoring three consecutive goals to cut the deficit to 8-4, but Philadelphia responded with another 5-0 run stretching into the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Up next: Carolina will play the Utah Archers on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harvard Stadium in Boston. The Waterdogs will host the Maryland Whipsnakes on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. ET at Subaru Park in Philadelphia.

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