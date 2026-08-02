Kavanagh's career-high 5 goals lead Redwoods to record win over Atlas

Open Extended Reactions

Chris Kavanagh scored a career-high five goals as the California Redwoods set a new league regular-season record for scoring in a 21-13 victory over the New York Atlas on Sunday at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in Columbus.

The Redwoods (5-5) unleashed a historic offensive performance, with seven different players scoring multiple goals. Kavanagh led all scorers with seven points. Josh Balcarcel also had a career day with three goals and three assists, while Dylan Molloy had three goals and two assists and Andrew McAdorey recorded three goals and an assist. Ryder Garnsey, Brian Tevlin and Aidan Danenza each scored twice. Goalie Dillon Ward made 13 saves in the win.

New York (3-7) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead thanks to 2-point goals from defenders Brett Makar and Alex Ross, but could not sustain the momentum. Matt Traynor paced the Atlas offense with five points. New York also got a 2-point goal from Bryan Costabile. In his professional debut, Vinny Butrico scored a goal for the Atlas. Goalie Liam Entenmann finished with seven saves.

The 21 goals scored by California established a new Premier Lacrosse League regular-season record. The victory was a crucial one for the Redwoods' playoff positioning, snapping a three-game losing streak. For the reigning champion Atlas, who were playing without league MVP Connor Shellenberger, the loss puts their postseason hopes in serious jeopardy with just two games remaining.

Up next: New York will face the Denver Outlaws on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Harvard Stadium in Boston, MA. California will play the Boston Cannons later that day at the same venue at 8 p.m.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.