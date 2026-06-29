Who has made the Poker Hall of Fame?

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The first World Series of Poker was played in 1970. Nine years later, American casino operator Benny Binion established the Poker Hall of Fame.

Originally located inside Binion's Horseshoe casino on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas and now situated at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on the Strip, the Poker Hall of Fame recognizes the world's best poker players and the men and women who have helped grow the game.

From "Wild Bill" Hickok to Stu "The Kid" Ungar, many well-known players have earned a spot in the Hall of Fame, the highest honor in poker.

Since 2009, individuals have earned a permanent residency in the Hall of Fame via a specific criteria:

A player must have played poker against acknowledged top competition

Be a minimum of 40 years old at time of nomination

Played for high stakes

Played consistently well, gaining the respect of peers

Stood the test of time

(Specifically for non-players) contributed to the overall growth and success of the game and made an indelible, positive and lasting impact on poker

Here is a look at the players and people who have been inducted:

2025

Nick Schulman (United States)

Michael Mizrachi (United States)

2024

Patrik Antonius (Finland)

2023

Brian Rast (United States)

2022

Layne Flack (United States)

2021

Eli Elezra (Israel)

2020

Huck Seed (United States)

2019

David Oppenheim (United States)

Chris Moneymaker (United States)

2018

John Hennigan (United States)

Mori Eskandani (United States)

2017

David Ulliott (United Kingdom)

Phil Ivey (United States)

2016

Carlos Mortensen (Spain)

Todd Brunson (United States)

2015

John Juanda (United States)

Jen Harman (United States)

2014

Daniel Negreanu (Canada)

Jack McClelland (United States)

2013

Tom McEvoy (United States)

Scotty Nguyen (United States)

2012

Brian "Sailor" Roberts (United States)

Eric Drache (United States)

2011

Linda Johnson (United States)

Barry Greenstein (United States)

2010

Erik Seidel (United States)

Dan Harrington (United States)

2009

Mike Sexton (United States)

2008

Henry Orenstein (Poland)

Duane "Dewey" Tomko (United States)

2007

Barbara Enright (United States)

Phil Hellmuth (United States)

2006

TJ Cloutier (United States)

Billy Baxter (United States)

2005

Jack Binion (United States)

Crandall Addington (United States)

2004

Berry Johnston (United States)

2003

Bobby Baldwin (United States)

2002

Johnny Chan (United States)

Lyle Berman (United States)

2001

Stu "The Kid" Ungar (United States)

1997

Roger Moore (United States)

1996

Julius Oral "Little Man" Popwell (United States)

1993

Jack Keller (United States)

1992

Thomas Austin "Amarillo Slim" Preston (United States)

1991

David "Chip" Reese (United States)

1990

Benny Binion (United States)

1989

Fred "Sarge" Ferris (United States)

1988

Jack "Treetop" Straus (United States)

Doyle Brunson (United States)

1987

Walter Clyde "Puggy" Pearson (United States)

1986

Henry Green (United States)

1985

Red Hodges (United States)

1984

Murph Harrold (United States)

1983

Joe Bernstein (United States)

1982

Tom Abdo (United States)

1981

Bill Boyd (United States)

1980

T "Blondie" Forbes (United States)

1979