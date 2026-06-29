          Who has made the Poker Hall of Fame?

          AP Photo/John Locher
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 29, 2026, 05:37 PM

          The first World Series of Poker was played in 1970. Nine years later, American casino operator Benny Binion established the Poker Hall of Fame.

          Originally located inside Binion's Horseshoe casino on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas and now situated at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on the Strip, the Poker Hall of Fame recognizes the world's best poker players and the men and women who have helped grow the game.

          From "Wild Bill" Hickok to Stu "The Kid" Ungar, many well-known players have earned a spot in the Hall of Fame, the highest honor in poker.

          Since 2009, individuals have earned a permanent residency in the Hall of Fame via a specific criteria:

          • A player must have played poker against acknowledged top competition

          • Be a minimum of 40 years old at time of nomination

          • Played for high stakes

          • Played consistently well, gaining the respect of peers

          • Stood the test of time

          • (Specifically for non-players) contributed to the overall growth and success of the game and made an indelible, positive and lasting impact on poker

          Here is a look at the players and people who have been inducted:

          2025

          • Nick Schulman (United States)

          • Michael Mizrachi (United States)

          2024

          • Patrik Antonius (Finland)

          2023

          • Brian Rast (United States)

          2022

          • Layne Flack (United States)

          2021

          • Eli Elezra (Israel)

          2020

          • Huck Seed (United States)

          2019

          • David Oppenheim (United States)

          • Chris Moneymaker (United States)

          2018

          • John Hennigan (United States)

          • Mori Eskandani (United States)

          2017

          • David Ulliott (United Kingdom)

          • Phil Ivey (United States)

          2016

          • Carlos Mortensen (Spain)

          • Todd Brunson (United States)

          2015

          • John Juanda (United States)

          • Jen Harman (United States)

          2014

          • Daniel Negreanu (Canada)

          • Jack McClelland (United States)

          2013

          • Tom McEvoy (United States)

          • Scotty Nguyen (United States)

          2012

          • Brian "Sailor" Roberts (United States)

          • Eric Drache (United States)

          2011

          • Linda Johnson (United States)

          • Barry Greenstein (United States)

          2010

          • Erik Seidel (United States)

          • Dan Harrington (United States)

          2009

          • Mike Sexton (United States)

          2008

          • Henry Orenstein (Poland)

          • Duane "Dewey" Tomko (United States)

          2007

          • Barbara Enright (United States)

          • Phil Hellmuth (United States)

          2006

          • TJ Cloutier (United States)

          • Billy Baxter (United States)

          2005

          • Jack Binion (United States)

          • Crandall Addington (United States)

          2004

          • Berry Johnston (United States)

          2003

          • Bobby Baldwin (United States)

          2002

          • Johnny Chan (United States)

          • Lyle Berman (United States)

          2001

          • Stu "The Kid" Ungar (United States)

          1997

          • Roger Moore (United States)

          1996

          • Julius Oral "Little Man" Popwell (United States)

          1993

          • Jack Keller (United States)

          1992

          • Thomas Austin "Amarillo Slim" Preston (United States)

          1991

          • David "Chip" Reese (United States)

          1990

          • Benny Binion (United States)

          1989

          • Fred "Sarge" Ferris (United States)

          1988

          • Jack "Treetop" Straus (United States)

          • Doyle Brunson (United States)

          1987

          • Walter Clyde "Puggy" Pearson (United States)

          1986

          • Henry Green (United States)

          1985

          • Red Hodges (United States)

          1984

          • Murph Harrold (United States)

          1983

          • Joe Bernstein (United States)

          1982

          • Tom Abdo (United States)

          1981

          • Bill Boyd (United States)

          1980

          • T "Blondie" Forbes (United States)

          1979

          • Nick "The Greek" Dandolos (United States)

          • Red Winn (United States)

          • Sid Wyman (United States)

          • Felton "Corky" McCorquodale (United States)

          • James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok (United States)

          • Edmond Hoyle (United States)

          • Johnny Moss (United States)