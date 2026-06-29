Who has made the Poker Hall of Fame?

The first World Series of Poker was played in 1970. Nine years later, American casino operator Benny Binion established the Poker Hall of Fame.
Originally located inside Binion's Horseshoe casino on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas and now situated at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on the Strip, the Poker Hall of Fame recognizes the world's best poker players and the men and women who have helped grow the game.
From "Wild Bill" Hickok to Stu "The Kid" Ungar, many well-known players have earned a spot in the Hall of Fame, the highest honor in poker.
Since 2009, individuals have earned a permanent residency in the Hall of Fame via a specific criteria:
A player must have played poker against acknowledged top competition
Be a minimum of 40 years old at time of nomination
Played for high stakes
Played consistently well, gaining the respect of peers
Stood the test of time
(Specifically for non-players) contributed to the overall growth and success of the game and made an indelible, positive and lasting impact on poker
Here is a look at the players and people who have been inducted:
2025
Nick Schulman (United States)
Michael Mizrachi (United States)
2024
Patrik Antonius (Finland)
2023
Brian Rast (United States)
2022
Layne Flack (United States)
2021
Eli Elezra (Israel)
2020
Huck Seed (United States)
2019
David Oppenheim (United States)
Chris Moneymaker (United States)
2018
John Hennigan (United States)
Mori Eskandani (United States)
2017
David Ulliott (United Kingdom)
Phil Ivey (United States)
2016
Carlos Mortensen (Spain)
Todd Brunson (United States)
2015
John Juanda (United States)
Jen Harman (United States)
2014
Daniel Negreanu (Canada)
Jack McClelland (United States)
2013
Tom McEvoy (United States)
Scotty Nguyen (United States)
2012
Brian "Sailor" Roberts (United States)
Eric Drache (United States)
2011
Linda Johnson (United States)
Barry Greenstein (United States)
2010
Erik Seidel (United States)
Dan Harrington (United States)
2009
Mike Sexton (United States)
2008
Henry Orenstein (Poland)
Duane "Dewey" Tomko (United States)
2007
Barbara Enright (United States)
Phil Hellmuth (United States)
2006
TJ Cloutier (United States)
Billy Baxter (United States)
2005
Jack Binion (United States)
Crandall Addington (United States)
2004
Berry Johnston (United States)
2003
Bobby Baldwin (United States)
2002
Johnny Chan (United States)
Lyle Berman (United States)
2001
Stu "The Kid" Ungar (United States)
1997
Roger Moore (United States)
1996
Julius Oral "Little Man" Popwell (United States)
1993
Jack Keller (United States)
1992
Thomas Austin "Amarillo Slim" Preston (United States)
1991
David "Chip" Reese (United States)
1990
Benny Binion (United States)
1989
Fred "Sarge" Ferris (United States)
1988
Jack "Treetop" Straus (United States)
Doyle Brunson (United States)
1987
Walter Clyde "Puggy" Pearson (United States)
1986
Henry Green (United States)
1985
Red Hodges (United States)
1984
Murph Harrold (United States)
1983
Joe Bernstein (United States)
1982
Tom Abdo (United States)
1981
Bill Boyd (United States)
1980
T "Blondie" Forbes (United States)
1979
Nick "The Greek" Dandolos (United States)
Red Winn (United States)
Sid Wyman (United States)
Felton "Corky" McCorquodale (United States)
James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok (United States)
Edmond Hoyle (United States)
Johnny Moss (United States)