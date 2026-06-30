World Series of Poker 2026: Schedule, how to watch on ESPN

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ESPN is again home to the biggest and brightest stage in poker. The network will broadcast over 100 hours of World Series of Poker main event action across its family of networks and digital platforms. In addition to the live broadcasts, there will be edited episodes summarizing the main event.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the World Series of Poker:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

July 2-8

Main event: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the ESPN App

July 9-13

Main event: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the ESPN App

July 21

WSOP episode: 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN2

July 22

WSOP episode (re-air): 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on ESPN2

July 26

WSOP episode (re-air): 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on ESPN2

July 28

WSOP episode: 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on ESPN2

July 29

WSOP episode (re-air): 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on ESPN2

Aug. 3

Main event final table: 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Aug. 4

Main event final table: 9 p.m. on ESPN

Aug. 5

Main event final table: 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Aug. 10

WSOP episode: 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Aug. 11

WSOP episode (re-air): 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on ESPN2

Aug. 13

WSOP episode (re-air): 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Aug. 15

WSOP episode (re-air): 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Aug. 19

WSOP episode (re-air): 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN2

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the World Series of Poker streaming hub.