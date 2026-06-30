World Series of Poker 2026: Schedule, how to watch on ESPN

ESPN is again home to the biggest and brightest stage in poker. The network will broadcast over 100 hours of World Series of Poker main event action across its family of networks and digital platforms. In addition to the live broadcasts, there will be edited episodes summarizing the main event.
Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the World Series of Poker:
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
July 2-8
Main event: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the ESPN App
July 9-13
Main event: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the ESPN App
July 21
WSOP episode: 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN2
July 22
WSOP episode (re-air): 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on ESPN2
July 26
WSOP episode (re-air): 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on ESPN2
July 28
WSOP episode: 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on ESPN2
July 29
WSOP episode (re-air): 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on ESPN2
Aug. 3
Main event final table: 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Aug. 4
Main event final table: 9 p.m. on ESPN
Aug. 5
Main event final table: 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Aug. 10
WSOP episode: 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN2
Aug. 11
WSOP episode (re-air): 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on ESPN2
Aug. 13
WSOP episode (re-air): 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Aug. 15
WSOP episode (re-air): 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on ESPN2
Aug. 19
WSOP episode (re-air): 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN2
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the World Series of Poker streaming hub.