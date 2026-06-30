          World Series of Poker 2026: Schedule, how to watch on ESPN

          The first WSOP main event begins July 2 on ESPN. AP Photo/John Locher
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 30, 2026, 11:51 PM

          ESPN is again home to the biggest and brightest stage in poker. The network will broadcast over 100 hours of World Series of Poker main event action across its family of networks and digital platforms. In addition to the live broadcasts, there will be edited episodes summarizing the main event.

          Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the World Series of Poker:

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          July 2-8

          Main event: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the ESPN App

          July 9-13

          Main event: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the ESPN App

          July 21

          WSOP episode: 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN2

          July 22

          WSOP episode (re-air): 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on ESPN2

          July 26

          WSOP episode (re-air): 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on ESPN2

          July 28

          WSOP episode: 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on ESPN2

          July 29

          WSOP episode (re-air): 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on ESPN2

          Aug. 3

          Main event final table: 9 p.m. on ESPN2

          Aug. 4

          Main event final table: 9 p.m. on ESPN

          Aug. 5

          Main event final table: 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

          Aug. 10

          WSOP episode: 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN2

          Aug. 11

          WSOP episode (re-air): 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on ESPN2

          Aug. 13

          WSOP episode (re-air): 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on ESPN2

          Aug. 15

          WSOP episode (re-air): 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on ESPN2

          Aug. 19

          WSOP episode (re-air): 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN2

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the World Series of Poker streaming hub.