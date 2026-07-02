Who has won World Series of Poker main event? List by year

The World Series of Poker is the biggest stage in the game. The $10,000 buy-in no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event is the pinnacle of the series.
The annual tournament in Las Vegas draws thousands of competitors all hoping to capture the series' highly coveted diamond-encrusted gold bracelet and the life-changing cash prize of millions.
Johnny Moss won the first WSOP main event in 1970. Since then, Moss (1970, 1971 and 1974) and Stu "The Kid" Ungar (1980, 1981 and 1997) remain the only players to win the tournament three times.
Most career WSOP main event titles
Stu Ungar, 3 (1980, 1981, 1997)
Johnny Moss, 3 (1970, 1971, 1974)
Johnny Chan, 2 (1987, 1988)
Doyle Brunson, 2 (1976, 1977)
WSOP main event all-time winners
2025: Michael Mizrachi (United States)
2024: Jonathan Tamayo (United States)
2023: Daniel Weinman (United States)
2022: Espen Jorstad (Norway)
2021: Koray Aldemir (Germany)
2020: Damian Salas (Argentina)
2019: Hossein Ensan (Germany)
2018: John Cynn (United States)
2017: Scott Blumstein (United States)
2016: Qui Nguyen (Vietnam)
2015: Joe McKeehen (United States)
2014: Martin Jacobson (Sweden)
2013: Ryan Riess (United States)
2012: Greg Merson (United States)
2011: Pius Heinz (Germany)
2010: Jonathan Duhamel (Canada)
2009: Joe Cada (United States)
2008: Peter Eastgate (Denmark)
2007: Jerry Yang (United States)
2006: Jamie Gold (United States)
2005: Joe Hachem (Australia)
2004: Greg Raymer (United States)
2003: Chris Moneymaker (United States)
2002: Robert Varkonyi (United States)
2001: Carlos Mortensen (Spain)
2000: Chris Ferguson (United States)
1999: Noel Furlong (Ireland)
1998: Scotty Nguyen (United States)
1997: Stu Ungar (United States)
1996: Huck Seed (United States)
1995: Dan Harrington (United States)
1994: Russ Hamilton (United States)
1993: Jim Bechtel (United States)
1992: Hamid Dastmalchi (United States)
1991: Brad Daugherty (United States)
1990: Mansour Matloubi (United States)
1989: Phil Hellmuth (United States)
1988: Johnny Chan (United States)
1987: Johnny Chan (United States)
1986: Berry Johnston (United States)
1985: Bill Smith (United States)
1984: Jack Keller (United States)
1983: Tom McEvoy (United States)
1982: Jack Straus (United States)
1981: Stu Ungar (United States)
1980: Stu Ungar (United States)
1979: Hal Fowler (United States)
1978: Bobby Baldwin (United States)
1977: Doyle Brunson (United States)
1976: Doyle Brunson (United States)
1975: Brian "Sailor" Roberts (United States)
1974: Johnny Moss (United States)
1973: Walter "Puggy" Pearson (United States)
1972: Thomas "Amarillo Slim" Preston (United States)
1971: Johnny Moss (United States)
1970: Johnny Moss (United States)