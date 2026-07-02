Who has won World Series of Poker main event? List by year

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The World Series of Poker is the biggest stage in the game. The $10,000 buy-in no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event is the pinnacle of the series.

The annual tournament in Las Vegas draws thousands of competitors all hoping to capture the series' highly coveted diamond-encrusted gold bracelet and the life-changing cash prize of millions.

Johnny Moss won the first WSOP main event in 1970. Since then, Moss (1970, 1971 and 1974) and Stu "The Kid" Ungar (1980, 1981 and 1997) remain the only players to win the tournament three times.

Most career WSOP main event titles

Stu Ungar, 3 (1980, 1981, 1997)

Johnny Moss, 3 (1970, 1971, 1974)

Johnny Chan, 2 (1987, 1988)

Doyle Brunson, 2 (1976, 1977)

WSOP main event all-time winners