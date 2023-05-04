How to watch the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix on ESPN

The 2023 Formula 1 racing season is in full swing, with expanded viewing options for American F1 fans across a variety of platforms. This weekend, the action returns to America with the Miami Grand Prix.

When is the Miami Grand Prix? How can I watch?

The Miami Grand Prix will air live at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7, on ABC and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream live in English and Spanish on ESPN+. Race-day coverage on ABC and ESPN+ will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the prerace show. The ESPN Deportes telecast will start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What other races can I catch on ESPN this year?

ESPN platforms will air all 23 races in the championship, with 18 of the 23 airing on ABC or ESPN. The other five will air on ESPN2. Click here for the full 2023 F1 schedule on ESPN platforms.

What new elements can I expect throughout the rest of the 2023 F1 season?

Thirteen races will air on ESPN, which is the most ever. For the first time in history, the F1 season will include three races in the U.S., with the inaugural Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix running in November.

How can I access more F1 coverage from ESPN?

ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship year-round, with reporters on site at every race. ESPN's F1 reporters also contribute to the video podcast program "Unlapped," which appears year-round on the ESPN YouTube channel. Also connected with the ESPN.com/F1 website are social handles @ESPNF1 on Twitter, @ESPNF1 on Instagram and ESPNF1 on Facebook.