How Hamilton helped Idris, Pitt bring 'F1' movie to life

Actor Damson Idris talks about what it was like being on track with the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix while filming the movie "F1." (1:18)

As "God Save the King" played out on the grid ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix, Damson Idris -- co-star of the new Formula 1 movie -- found himself in exalted company. To his right stood reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen, ready to start the race from pole position, and to his left was Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt.

"This is nuts," Idris remembers thinking as eight jets from the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows display team thundered overhead. In that moment he had to remind himself he wasn't Damson Idris, the kid from Peckham who used to choose Lewis Hamilton's McLaren to race with on the PlayStation, but the fictional character Joshua Pearce, a raw, up-and-coming racer determined to prove himself in F1 against more experienced teammate Sonny Hayes.

The last bar of the national anthem was Idris' cue to embody his character and walk back down the grid to the black-and-gold race car of fictional team APX GP. Dodging between real F1 mechanics working on real F1 cars ahead of the real British Grand Prix, Idris and Pitt were being strafed by two movie cameras, attempting to capture a pivotal scene in the $300 million movie.

With less than 15 minutes to go before the start of the race, there would be no chance for a second take. If Idris tripped on a tire blanket or forgot his lines, the whole scene would be lost -- impossible to reset and shoot again.

"It was kind of like being on stage, like theater," Idris tells ESPN in an interview arranged by the film's watch sponsor, IWC. "As soon as I spun around and started walking, 'We Will Rock You' started playing over the loudspeakers, and I'm looking at Brad and he's focused, he's Sonny Hayes. And I'm like, 'I should be Joshua Pearce right now! I should stop being Damson, I should stop freaking out!' Let me act!

"But it was amazing, and I can't wait for everyone to see that part of the movie because that was the moment in the film where, for me, I really felt like, 'OK, we're making something really special that's going to stand the test of time.'"

The movie, titled "F1," will appear in cinemas in June and follows the story of Pearce and Hayes as they race for backmarkers APX GP -- a team on the verge of collapse during the 2023 F1 season. Pitt's character is on a redemption arc, an aging and battle-hardened racer given one last chance by APX GP team principal Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem, while Idris plays a British rookie making his name in the sport.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski -- who previously teamed up on "Top Gun: Maverick" to place audiences in the cockpit of Tom Cruise's F-18 -- promised to eschew green screen technology and film real-world stunts with genuine racing cars at genuine racing speeds.

Shot on track at Grand Prix weekends, Pitt and Idris drove beefed-up F2 cars that were specially adapted by the Mercedes F1 team so they wouldn't look out of place on the F1 grid. During a number of races in 2023 and 2024, APX GP had its own garage and pit wall while being allocated 15-minute track sessions for laps between the real F1 practice and qualifying sessions.

With movie-quality cameras mounted to the cockpits, audiences will be able to see Idris' eyes through his visor as he drives a real race car in some of the film's most dramatic scenes. It was a unique experience for Idris, who was given the opportunity despite having no real racing experience before this project.

"The first time I met Joe and Jerry was just a general meeting in L.A., and it was around 2022," Idris recalls. "They were talking about what they had planned and learning about me, and then the following year when we finally started pursuing the part, I said to Joe, 'You know, Top Gun, it was like flying for real ...' He was like, 'Yeah,' so I was like, 'So will it be driving for real on this film?' He's like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'OK ...' but I was petrified!

"But with the training, this movie's taught me that there's nothing no one on this earth can't learn, you know? Being in these cars and driving up to 180 miles per hour sometimes, it's the most exhilarating feeling in the world."

Damson Idris drove a modified Formula 2 racer for the on-track scenes of the upcoming F1 movie. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for IWC