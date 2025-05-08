What are the largest margins of victory in F1 history?

Open Extended Reactions

F1 is known for its high-octane brand of racing where every second counts, but sometimes, the results aren't all that close. In 2025, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri secured his third victory in a row by winning the Miami Grand Prix, finishing 37.644 seconds ahead of the closest non-McLaren car. While teammate Lando Norris was only 4.63 seconds behind him, McLaren's margin of victory from third-place George Russell was significant.

Throughout F1 history, the gap between first and second place has yielded impressive times. Here are the largest margins of victory over the years.

Dan Gurney, one lap, 4'31.1, 1962 French Grand Prix

Jackie Stewart, two laps, 3'59.6, 1969 Spanish Grand Prix

Denny Hulme, one lap, 3'12.6, 1967 Monaco Grand Prix

Juan Manuel Fangio, one lap, 3'01.2, 1954 Italian Grand Prix

Damon Hill, two laps, 2'55.713, 1995 Australian Grand Prix

Alberto Ascari, one lap, 2'48, 1952 British Grand Prix

Fangio, one lap, 2'46.5, 1950 Monaco Grand Prix

Ascari, one lap, 2'42.6, 1953 Argentine Grand Prix

Elio de Angelis, one lap, 2'41.183, 1985 San Marino Grand Prix

Stewart, one lap, 2'36.1, 1969 British Grand Prix

Check out the ESPN F1 hub page for news, standings and more.