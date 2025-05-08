        <
          What are the largest margins of victory in F1 history?

          The largest margin of victory in F1 took place in 1962. TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images
          May 8, 2025, 06:58 PM

          F1 is known for its high-octane brand of racing where every second counts, but sometimes, the results aren't all that close. In 2025, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri secured his third victory in a row by winning the Miami Grand Prix, finishing 37.644 seconds ahead of the closest non-McLaren car. While teammate Lando Norris was only 4.63 seconds behind him, McLaren's margin of victory from third-place George Russell was significant.

          Throughout F1 history, the gap between first and second place has yielded impressive times. Here are the largest margins of victory over the years.

          • Dan Gurney, one lap, 4'31.1, 1962 French Grand Prix

          • Jackie Stewart, two laps, 3'59.6, 1969 Spanish Grand Prix

          • Denny Hulme, one lap, 3'12.6, 1967 Monaco Grand Prix

          • Juan Manuel Fangio, one lap, 3'01.2, 1954 Italian Grand Prix

          • Damon Hill, two laps, 2'55.713, 1995 Australian Grand Prix

          • Alberto Ascari, one lap, 2'48, 1952 British Grand Prix

          • Fangio, one lap, 2'46.5, 1950 Monaco Grand Prix

          • Ascari, one lap, 2'42.6, 1953 Argentine Grand Prix

          • Elio de Angelis, one lap, 2'41.183, 1985 San Marino Grand Prix

          • Stewart, one lap, 2'36.1, 1969 British Grand Prix

