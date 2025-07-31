Open Extended Reactions

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Ferrari handed team principal Fred Vasseur a new contract on Thursday in a sign of "trust in Fred's leadership" following speculation about his future, with the Italian team yet to win a Formula 1 race in 2025.

In an announcement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari said the new deal was a "multiple-year contract," without giving further details. Lewis Hamilton gave Vasseur his backing last month after reports in Italian media suggested his job could be in question.

Ferrari last won a race in October and neither Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc has consistently been able to challenge the leading McLaren drivers.

"Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved," Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

"It reflects our trust in Fred's leadership --k a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility. We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for."

Vasseur joined Ferrari as team principal at the start of 2023. He was Hamilton's team boss in junior series in the mid-2000s and played a role in convincing the seven-time champion to leave Mercedes for Ferrari for 2025 in a move which shook up F1. Vasseur also previously worked with Renault and Sauber in F1.

Hamilton, who hasn't finished on the podium in a Grand Prix race since joining the Italian team, has been holding meetings with senior executives to push for improvements and a voice in developing the team's car for 2026.