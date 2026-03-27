Who are the youngest F1 drivers to win a race?

Kimi Antonelli joined an exclusive club when he captured his first career Formula 1 victory in the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix.
At 19 years, 6 months and 18 days old, the Bologna, Italy, native became the youngest pole-sitter in Formula 1 history, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record that stood for 18 years. Vettel was 21 years, 2 months and 11 days when he became the youngest driver to take the top spot in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix in 2008.
After grabbing the pole, Antonelli beat Mercedes teammate George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag, becoming the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history. The only driver standing above the fresh-faced wunderkind on the list of the class's youngest race winners is Max Verstappen.
Check out the list of the youngest race winners in Formula 1 history below.
Max Verstappen
Age: 18 years, 7 months and 15 days
Race: 2016 Spanish Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli
Age: 19 years, 6 months and 18 days
Race: 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel
Age: 21 years, 2 months and 11 days
Race: 2008 Italian Grand Prix
Age: 21 years, 10 months and 16 days
Race: 2019 Belgian Grand Prix
Age: 22 years and 26 days
Race: 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix
Age: 22 years, 2 months and 19 days
Race: 1952 Indianapolis 500
Age: 22 years, 3 months and 12 days
Race: 1959 United States Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton
Age: 22 years, 5 months and 3 days
Race: 2007 Canadian Grand Prix
Age: 23 years, 3 months and 15 days
Race: 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix
Age: 23 years, 5 months and 6 days
Race: 2003 Malaysian Grand Prix
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