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          Who are the youngest F1 drivers to win a race?

          Kimi Antonelli became one of F1's youngest race winners in 2026. Anni Graf - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 27, 2026, 08:54 PM

          Kimi Antonelli joined an exclusive club when he captured his first career Formula 1 victory in the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix.

          At 19 years, 6 months and 18 days old, the Bologna, Italy, native became the youngest pole-sitter in Formula 1 history, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record that stood for 18 years. Vettel was 21 years, 2 months and 11 days when he became the youngest driver to take the top spot in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix in 2008.

          After grabbing the pole, Antonelli beat Mercedes teammate George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag, becoming the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history. The only driver standing above the fresh-faced wunderkind on the list of the class's youngest race winners is Max Verstappen.

          Check out the list of the youngest race winners in Formula 1 history below.

          Max Verstappen

          • Age: 18 years, 7 months and 15 days

          • Race: 2016 Spanish Grand Prix

          Kimi Antonelli

          • Age: 19 years, 6 months and 18 days

          • Race: 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

          Sebastian Vettel

          • Age: 21 years, 2 months and 11 days

          • Race: 2008 Italian Grand Prix

          Charles Leclerc

          • Age: 21 years, 10 months and 16 days

          • Race: 2019 Belgian Grand Prix

          Fernando Alonso

          • Age: 22 years and 26 days

          • Race: 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix

          Troy Ruttman

          • Age: 22 years, 2 months and 19 days

          • Race: 1952 Indianapolis 500

          Bruce McLaren

          • Age: 22 years, 3 months and 12 days

          • Race: 1959 United States Grand Prix

          Lewis Hamilton

          • Age: 22 years, 5 months and 3 days

          • Race: 2007 Canadian Grand Prix

          Oscar Piastri

          • Age: 23 years, 3 months and 15 days

          • Race: 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix

          Kimi Raikkonen

          • Age: 23 years, 5 months and 6 days

          • Race: 2003 Malaysian Grand Prix

          Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news, standings and more.