Who are the youngest F1 drivers to win a race?

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Kimi Antonelli joined an exclusive club when he captured his first career Formula 1 victory in the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix.

At 19 years, 6 months and 18 days old, the Bologna, Italy, native became the youngest pole-sitter in Formula 1 history, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record that stood for 18 years. Vettel was 21 years, 2 months and 11 days when he became the youngest driver to take the top spot in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix in 2008.

After grabbing the pole, Antonelli beat Mercedes teammate George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag, becoming the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history. The only driver standing above the fresh-faced wunderkind on the list of the class's youngest race winners is Max Verstappen.

Check out the list of the youngest race winners in Formula 1 history below.

Max Verstappen

Age: 18 years, 7 months and 15 days

Race: 2016 Spanish Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli

Age: 19 years, 6 months and 18 days

Race: 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel

Age: 21 years, 2 months and 11 days

Race: 2008 Italian Grand Prix