Antonelli on top, but the pressure to win now off for Russell

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MONTREAL -- Mercedes driver George Russell cut a dejected figure following the power unit failure that forced him to retire from Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix. As his teammate Kimi Antonelli continued to blast around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve en route to a fourth-consecutive victory and a 43-point lead in the standings, Russell faced questions about what it all meant for his 2026 title chances.

"Right now, it's [Antonelli's] to lose," Russell said defensively as the race continued to unfold on TV screens behind him. "He's so many points ahead, it feels like the gods don't want me to be in this fight."

With 17 race weekends -- including three sprint races -- remaining, and 449 points still up for grabs this season, such talk is undoubtedly premature. Just look at last year's title fight for proof of how readily a championship picture can change, and how quickly such statements can be forgotten: McLaren's Oscar Piastri held a 34-point lead over teammate Lando Norris and a 104-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with nine races remaining. By the end of the season, those gaps had turned into points deficits of 13 and 11, respectively.

But Russell's frustration is entirely understandable. Just three months ago, he was being billed as the title favorite -- largely thanks to Mercedes' clear advantage over the rest of the field under the sport's new regulations, but also because of his seniority over his 19-year-old teammate.

After being promoted from Williams in 2022, Russell narrowly missed out on Mercedes' last period of championship success, joining the team just as it struggled to adapt to the previous major regulation change. Now, after waiting patiently for four years, Mercedes' return to championship contender form was quite rightly viewed as Russell's big opportunity.

A relatively comfortable victory at the opening round of the season in Australia underlined that feeling, but a combination of bad luck and Antonelli's emerging brilliance has since rewritten the 2026 narrative. Russell won the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, though a gearbox problem resulted in him qualifying second on the grid behind Antonelli for the main race -- and finishing there as well.

Two weeks later, Russell led his younger teammate at the Japanese Grand Prix. Then a safety car handed Antonelli a shot at victory and dropped Russell to fourth. While Antonelli had looked faster in Japan, and fully deserved the championship lead, there was little doubt Russell had fallen short of his potential in two of the first three races. The narrative unfortunately became locked in place over the next month with the cancelation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races and the season on an unscheduled break.

Russell has frequently attributed his performances in China and Japan to "bad luck" when explaining his points deficit in the drivers standings to Antonelli. The deficit only grew over after the Miami Grand Prix, considered a "bogey track" for the Brit.

Which is why this weekend's race, still only the fifth round of the season, was so important. The Canadian Grand Prix, a circuit on which Russell has always been quick, was supposed to be a reset point; the race where his title challenge would finally gain some momentum. Until it wasn't.

"I've got to be honest, I'm proud of my weekend," Russell said Sunday. "You know, pole in the sprint, won the sprint, pole in qualifying, then was leading when I stopped.

"From my side I don't feel like there was anything more I could have done this weekend. So, I'll leave satisfied, of course. I'm pretty down, frustrated with what's happened, but, yeah ... What more can I do?"

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The answer, in this instance at least, is nothing. It's a fact team boss Toto Wolff will try to reassure Russell of, and one the British driver will likely accept ahead of the next round in Monaco (June 5-7). Wolff is well versed in motivational talks for demotivated drivers, and has little doubt Russell's 2026 title bid did not end in Canada.

"We're travelling back together tonight, so there will be lots of time to talk, as always," Wolff said Sunday. "But, you know, the best [drivers], they don't end up in Formula 1 because they just happen to win a few races, they end up there because they have that resilience.

"You don't win championships in junior formulas or in karting if you haven't got the resilience. And all of them would have had massive setbacks, so I think this is about really digesting, sleeping over it.

"And there's nothing he could have done more than what he did today. And maybe that, at least, is a positive thought."

Even amid the talk of racing gods and bad luck, that fighting spirit remained evident in Russell. After claiming the title is now Antonelli's to lose, Russell also made clear he has nothing to lose. On a weekend in which the teammates frequently pushed the limits while fighting for position, it could be viewed as a statement of intent.

"The pressure is off," Russell said. "I'll go out and enjoy every single race, try and win every single race, and I've got nothing to lose."

For Wolff, it creates another problem to manage. It's one thing to have a disappointed driver; it is yet another to have a driver needing to push the limit to get back on a level footing. Mercedes' advantage so far this year means Russell and Antonelli will undoubtedly find themselves battling for the lead at future races. And yet, with McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull all making steady progress as well, Mercedes also does not have the luxury of allowing its drivers to fight it out at the front, regardless of the consequences.

This weekend's battle between Russell and Antonelli created some uncomfortable moments for the pit wall. During Saturday's sprint race, their clashes allowed Norris to take a position from Antonelli. The team's advantage in the grand prix over third place in the driver standings, while more sizeable, would have been wiped out in an instant had Russell and Antonelli made contact.

At one point during the race, the drivers were told to "tidy up" their battle over team radio. It's a message that may be repeated over the coming races, with Wolff making clear that the team's interests must always come first.

"More than ever, this fight is on," Wolff said. "There's so much at stake for both. You've just got to, as a team, as uncomfortable the ride is sometimes -- you have to accept that this is the fight they've been trained for.

"But equally, if there was a situation where we believe the team's points are at risk or there was a situation where we were losing so much time to our competitors behind, then we would not be a millimeter hesitant of putting the handbrake on."

Far from being over, the battle between the Mercedes drivers has the potential to ignite over the coming rounds.