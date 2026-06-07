Can George Russell bounce back after Monaco struggles?

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MONTE CARLO -- As the chaos of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix subsided, George Russell was left piecing together what remains of his 2026 championship challenge.

The race, in which he was shuffled backwards from a potential podium finish to 12th, served as a microcosm of his season: combining a struggle to match Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's success with dealing with a series of devastating events outside of Russell's control.

"I'm beyond frustration now," he told media after the race. "I'm just struggling to comprehend how this season has panned out."

Russell has now slipped to third place in the driver standings, 68 points behind Antonelli, since his retirement from the lead of the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks ago -- the equivalent of two race wins and a second-place finish. Sixteen races remain, enough for the title to swing back in his favour.

Yet in the aftermath of Monaco, it was hard for Russell to focus on anything but the negatives.

"I wish I could take some responsibility for the car breaking down in Canada or the penalties today, but it's been completely outside of my control, and that is an incredibly difficult pill to swallow," he said.

"I don't ever really believe in good luck or bad luck, but when I look at the season as a whole, leading the race in Canada -- break down. Could have been on the podium today -- zero points. Leading the race in Japan -- safety car came out 10 seconds after a pit stop... There's not a lot I can do. The whole season could look totally different."

All the while, Russell can't help but notice that his teammate is making life at the top of the championship look easy. The 19-year-old Antonelli's Monaco Grand Prix victory is his fifth in a row -- Russell has six to his name across his entire career -- and came on a weekend in which he comprehensively outclassed Russell on one of the sport's most iconic circuits.

George Russell's mandatory five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane converted into a 10-second drive-through penalty for failing to serve the original punishment in a timely manner. Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP

One error after another

Starting sixth on Sunday, Russell's chances of fighting for a podium before the race felt like a longshot, though he had managed to climb as high as third place before serving the drive-through penalty that ultimately ended his afternoon.

He immediately gained a position at the start of the race when Max Verstappen's Red Bull spluttered away from the grid and crawled to a Lap 1 retirement, but then found himself stuck behind Isack Hadjar.

An engine issue for Hadjar meant Russell stayed bottled behind him, and lost touch with the race leaders. With overtaking near-impossible around the Monaco circuit, Russell had to wait until the first round of pit stops to make his move.

Mercedes called him in on Lap 32, and as Russell entered the pit lane, he cut the white line that marks the split between the so-called "fast lane" on the right-hand side, and the working area for mechanics on the left. In doing so, Russell shortened one of the multiple timing loops in which the average speed of each car is measured while running through the pit lane.

His car, along with four others over the course of the race, were flagged for speeding in the pit lane and each hit with a mandatory five-second penalty. The official recording of Russell's speed was 60.1 km/h, even though Mercedes was convinced the car had not exceeded the 60km/h speed limit and instead reduced the distance used in the "distance over time" equation to measure average speed.

"The team tell me there's nothing I did wrong with the speed in the pit lane," Russell said after the race, describing the FIA's decision as a "software issue."

During the three practice sessions earlier in the weekend, five drivers, including Russell, were given financial penalties for speeding in the pit lane, and discussions over the way in which the speed was being measured had been raised. Several drivers said they were warned about cutting the line as they entered the pits precisely because it was a known issue that could lead to a penalty.

Although the result of the race is not expected to change, Alpine, which received three of the in-race penalties on Sunday, launched a "right to review" after the chequered flag.

The five-second penalty was not ideal for Russell, but he emerged from the pit stops ahead of Hadjar, and in good position to pull a five-second gap over the ailing Red Bull to negate the penalty and secure fourth place.

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Then came a second, much bigger, setback.

As the track surface started to crumble at the final corner, Lance Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin and slammed into the barrier. The accident caused a safety car, which presented a second opportunity to stop and take on new tyres.

The Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, in second and third, respectively, took up that opportunity, as did Antonelli from the lead. Russell, by then a lap behind the leaders and running fourth, wasn't supposed to change tyres in order to ensure he retained the position ahead of Hadjar.

But confusion set in when the safety car led the drivers into the pits to avoid the stalled Aston Martin, and Antonelli pitted ahead of Russell.

"Staying out, staying out," Russell's race engineer Marcus Dudley told his driver.

"We have to go through the pit lane, get tyres ... get the tyres ready to swap," Russell replied as he entered the pit lane.

Just before he reached the pit box, Russell radioed again, asking, "What am I doing?"

But there was no time for Dudley to answer, and Russell opted to enter the pit box. Amid the confusion, some of the mechanics started changing the tyres, without him serving the penalty.

Failing to serve a penalty is a more serious breach of regulations, and turned Russell's five-second penalty into a drive-through penalty.

Realization of what happened appeared to dawn on the following lap -- still under the safety car -- when Russell questioned if he was supposed to have changed tyres.

"Negative," Dudley replied. "We'll discuss that later."

Russell continued to question what happened, including whether he had served his penalty or not, leading team principal Toto Wolff to step in over the radio: "George, let's talk about it after."

After the race, Wolff admitted the failure was on the team.

"Clearly that's our mistake," he said. "We need to look at our communication, whether we actually expected him to come in. Because I think it was... What I remember is about staying out and not coming in.

"But nevertheless, you've got to be on it to hold him [to serve the penalty], and we didn't."

When the safety car finally came in, Leclerc fell afoul of the same patch of broken track that had caught out Stroll and also crashed at the final corner. With concerns over the safety of the circuit a red flag was called, ultimately resetting the race for a 10-lap sprint to the finish.

At the restart, Russell was running third, though the drive-through penalty ultimately drop him out of the points.

"I got the drive-through because there was a lot of confusion at the last minute," Russell explained after the race. "I was meant to be staying on track, but then the FIA ordered the cars through the pit lane.

"I was asking the team, am I stopping for tyres or not? I didn't get an answer, but I saw my set of tyres there.

"Everything just happened too quickly, and I guess the mechanics didn't get the message that they had to leave the car for five seconds. Then I was on the radio saying I'm willing to serve the penalty the next lap because I had a 20-second gap to Gasly behind me, but the rules say, you know, we didn't serve the penalty correctly, and the punishment's a drive-through.

"With the software glitch [to do with the pit lane speed measurement], I probably gained one tenth of a second in the whole pit lane, and lost 13 positions with the penalties."

Can Russell bounce back?

A large part of Russell's struggles on Sunday may not have been in his control, but the reality is he was still slower than Antonelli all weekend. The lack of performance followed a similar situation in Miami, when Russell also had no answer for the pace of his younger teammate.

After qualifying on Saturday, Russell -- who started the season as the bookmakers' favourite for the title -- revealed the gap to Antonelli might be not just circuit-specific but also down to his struggle to marry his driving style with this year's Mercedes car.

"There's clearly a difference in driving style between the two of us, which had been there last year as well," he said. "It played into my hands very well last year, and it's clearly playing into his hands very well this year. But it still doesn't answer why I was so good at the start of the year and so poor now, so we need to look at why that is.

"It's clear in the data, the difference in how we're driving has such an impact on the tyres," he continued. "And he's just getting the tyres in a nicer window than me, a nicer balance, and the pace is just coming easier for him, so yeah, I don't know why that is."

Add in multiple incidents of bad luck and Russell cannot help but feel the season is turning against him.

"I'm in a very weird state of mind because I've had very low moments in my career where I've maybe had a run of two bad races or three bad races on my own personal performance," he said. "I've never had a run of bad luck like this."

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He also drew comparisons to previous seasons.

"It didn't happen when the car was a P7 car two years ago or a P4, P3 car last year. Now I've got the car, it feels very painful, but there's a long way to go.

"I still very much believe in myself," he said. "I still believe we're going to be fighting for race wins to the end of this year. There's no reason why we won't be continuing into next year, but right now it's tough, yeah."

The remaining five rounds before F1's summer break will now be crucial. There's a glimmer of hope, given none are low-grip street circuits -- where Antonelli's advantage over Russell is outsized -- but instead permanent racing circuits.

Russell outqualified Antonelli at five -- Spain, Austria, Great Britain, Belgium and Hungary -- last year. At all but one -- the wet and wild British Grand Prix -- the senior driver finished ahead of his teammate, too. While Russell no doubt needs his luck to change, Wolff believes time remains on his driver's side.

"This is a long championship," Wolff said. "Luck swings you in a direction, and then sometimes it doesn't. And it's not a question of not knowing how to drive. It's about having a car underneath that you feel confident with and that you can go fast. And that's the fact."

"Formula 1 is about physics and not mystics," Wolff continued. "You don't unlearn how to drive, and you don't become a miracle wonder driver. So I'm not stressed at all for his performances. Because we know he's one of the best."

Even in his lowest moments Sunday, Russell made clear he still believes title success in 2026 is possible.

"When I look at things objectively, if things were to balance out a little bit more, I still think it would be very, very close [with Antonelli]," he said.

"He's doing an amazing job, but I think I'd have at least two more victories to my name."