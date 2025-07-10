Andretti sees IndyCar's youth movement making it deeper than ever

Open Extended Reactions

Álex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood and Christian Lundgaard all are in their 20s and have taken IndyCar by storm in 2025. Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

The IndyCar Series has a powerful youth movement on its hands.

It was only two years ago when most of the series' front-runners were 30 or older; proven, veteran hands were the preferred choice to pilot the 230 mph machines. That's changing, though, and swiftly, as a generational shift continues to sweep through the series.

Breakout performers in their 20s have taken control of the championship this season as a rich vein of talent among drivers between the ages of 20 and 28 are in control. Within the championship standings, seven of the top ten are under 30, led by Spain's Álex Palou (28), Florida's Kyle Kirkwood (26) and Mexico's Pato O'Ward (26).

Denmark's Christian Lundgaard (23), California's Colton Herta (25), New Zealand's Marcus Armstrong (24) and Connecticut's Santino Ferrucci (27) are having some of their best seasons to date. Include Illinois' David Malukas (23) and the Netherlands' Rinus VeeKay (24) closing in on the top 10, and the surge has serious momentum.

The old guard haven't disappeared; six-time champion Scott Dixon (44) just extended his streak of winning at least one race per year to 21 seasons with the victory last weekend in Mid-Ohio, and fellow 44-year-old Will Power is ninth in the championship, but the kids who were once hailed IndyCar's future have become today's standard of excellence.

"Talents like these really project a great future for IndyCar racing because we have yet to see the very best of them," Mario Andretti told ESPN. "They're on the upswing. It seemed like some have shown what they could do, then all of a sudden they level off. These guys have not leveled off yet. They have a lot to show yet and it's all coming, and they're fun to watch."

Herta, IndyCar's youngest winner at 18 years old, has become a veteran just like O'Ward as the former teammates entered the series back in 2019. Behind them, it's mostly the class of 2020 and other recent newcomers who've risen to prominence in 2025.

Named Driver of The Century in 2000, Andretti was 25 when he won his first IndyCar race in 1965, and like the young lions making names for themselves in the series, the Italian-born American was centrally involved with a changing of the guard.

Andretti shook auto racing's establishment as he won the Daytona 500 in 1967, the Indianapolis 500 in 1969 and captured three IndyCar championships while in his 20s. He'd go on the claim the 1978 Formula 1 world championship, add more IndyCar titles, retire from IndyCar in 1994 at the age of 54, and complete his NASCAR-IndyCar-F1-Sports Car mastery with a class win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995.

All along, Cadillac F1's special advisor has kept a keen eye on the up-and-coming stars of IndyCar and gave ESPN his thoughts on those who are living in or rapidly approaching the spotlight.

Álex Palou | 28 | Chip Ganassi Racing

Career starts: 91

Career wins: 17

2025 standings: 1st

"To me, Palou is a rare type of talent that comes in once every generation, every 20 years. I feel that he's at the level to compare with Max Verstappen that way. Seems like he's able to overcome whatever difficulties come his way. He can be back in the field, buried in there, and you think that he maybe makes up a couple of places, but then he passes two cars in a corner. And does it again and keeps on doing it.

"I mean, he just doesn't accept failure. He's the best talent IndyCar has. And you can tell he really loves what he's doing. That's what it takes, pure passion and then having the talent to back that up. That's how some rare talents have a way of showing their superiority. And right now, he's superior."

Kyle Kirkwood | 26 | Andretti Global

Career starts: 61

Career wins: 5

2025 standings: 2nd

"The year before, Kyle had these moments of brilliance, and then it would disappear. You didn't even know he would exist on some weekends, and the one thing to hope for is that sooner or later, things will all come together to be there week in and week out. And he has shown that this year.

"And the other part that is really important, if you're going to be championship worthy, is you have to be versatile. You have to be able to win races at all the different places. He's got the street courses as well as anyone and the road courses. The ovals, I think that part was missing.

"I had shown a capability on ovals, but it didn't really turn into checkered flags. And once I did win (on ovals), I felt that confidence. It all of a sudden starts taking over. And I see that in him now, and I'm loving it. Right now, he's the best prospect for the Andretti team to fight for the championship. He's come to a good point in his career now where he can really be a force to be reckoned with."

Christian Lundgaard | 23 | Arrow McLaren

Career starts: 62

Career wins: 1

2025 standings: 5th

"Bright future there. I'm just looking at myself whenever I was having the opportunity to go to the top level and things started happening. You keep working at it. And when they have limited experience here like Christian has, and shown to be able to be controlling situations like they have so far, he falls into that category of being very, very talented to be worth looking at quite honestly, by any team."

Christian Lundgaard is top five in IndyCar points in his first season with Arrow McLaren. Penske Entertainment: Travis Hinkle

Santino Ferrucci | 27 | A.J. Foyt Racing

Career starts: 87

Career wins: 0

2025 standings: 10th

"He's really come into his zone, and he's realizing that. You can tell that he's confident. The technical relationship that Larry Foyt has with the Penske group is really paying off, because Santino's got a better race car under him and he's a scrapper. That's working for him.

"I love the kid. He's really good for the sport. He's got so much energy and he goes for it. He's got enough experience that I think once he tastes that checkered flag, and it's in there for him, look out. He's going to be there."

David Malukas | 23 | A.J. Foyt Racing

Career starts: 54

Career wins: 0

2025 standings: 12th

"He has also shown moments of brilliance, absolutely. I remember a couple of years ago, I think it was St. Louis, when I think he had a barn burner of a race with [Scott] McLaughlin and got by him on the outside. I figure when anyone is capable of doing that, they have a future. Just keep cultivating what you have. I have a lot of time for Malukas.

"He's another one of those talents that I think is going to go a long way."

Rinus VeeKay | 23 | Dale Coyne Racing

Career starts: 90

Career wins: 1

2025 standings: 13th

"He shows the ultimate capability, but it has not been consistent, but a lot of it is: has he been with a team that actually can give him what he needs? I don't think he's had that opportunity and he's been overlooked, in my opinion, and probably unfairly so by some of the bigger teams.

"You could tell that he was a little frustrated, really fighting for his life, for his career. But he's showing that he belongs. The only way that he can really show what he can actually do is with top-three teams out there."

Andretti is fond of where IndyCar finds itself with emerging talent. Most aren't quite ready to topple Palou, who's cruising to a fourth title in five years, but Kirkwood and O'Ward stand the best chances of overtaking the Spaniard if he falters. Young contenders, driving with authority, with more in rookies Louis Foster (21) and Robert Shwartzman (25) and sophomores Christian Rasmussen (25) and Kyffin Simpson (20) and Nolan Siegel (20) in the pipeline to expand the next-generation pool.

"That's why I keep saying how good of shape IndyCar is in right now," Andretti said. "They've got so many young, brash talents, and they're still in the development stage. They don't yet even know how to get the maximum out of themselves, but this bodes well for the future. And then you have the usual suspects with the veterans. I think IndyCar is probably enjoying the best moments ever as far as depth of talent in the entire field."