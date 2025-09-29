The "Unlapped" crew discuss a disastrous weekend for McLaren at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou arrived at the Commercial Court in London on Monday for the start of a civil trial in McLaren's breach of contract dispute with the Spanish driver.

Palou in 2022 signed a contract to drive for McLaren's IndyCar team, but that put Palou in breach with Chip Ganassi Racing, which held an option on the driver for the 2023 season.

That dispute was settled through mediation and Palou's deal was amended to join McLaren in 2024, and Ganassi allowed him to be the Formula 1 reserve driver that year.

- Alonso's first F1 title, 20 years later: 'He was just another level'

- Baku podium sets record straight on Sainz's Williams season

- Max Verstappen wins at Nordschleife in endurance racing debut

Palou then stayed with Ganassi for 2024.

The dispute has rumbled on even as both McLaren and Palou have had plenty of on-track success.

McLaren has become F1's top team with its drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battling one another for this year's title, while Palou won his latest IndyCar title last month.