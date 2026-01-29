Cindric returns to Penske as McLaughlin's race strategist

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tim Cindric, a longtime Team Penske executive who was one of three fired by the organization last May for an Indianapolis 500 technical infraction, has been rehired by the team as Scott McLaughlin's strategist for the upcoming IndyCar season.

The role as race strategist is likely a weekend-only job for Cindric, who seemed reluctant to jump back into the pressures of running a global team such as Team Penske.

"Tim Cindric brings decades of experience to Scott's timing stand, and given his experience and time within our organization, he will be a great addition to our lineup on race day in the role of race strategist," said Jonathan Diuguid, new team president, in a Thursday statement.

Cindric had been the longtime team president of Team Penske, as well as race strategist for two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden. He had stepped back from many of his larger roles following the 2024 season, but when Newgarden and Will Power's cars failed inspection moments before they were due to run for the pole at Indianapolis last May, Roger Penske fired his top three executives.

It was the second major technical infraction for Team Penske in just over one year that forced Penske's hands. The other two executives have landed new jobs with different teams, while Cindric returns to Team Penske in a smaller role.

McLaughlin was thrilled by the hiring.

"Tim Cindric is a huge part of why I was able to make the journey from Australia to the IndyCar Series," McLaughlin said. "We've had a very close relationship for many years and he's been a tremendous help to my career. I'm so excited to get to work with him in this capacity in 2026.

"I've wanted to have TC on my stand from the moment I got here. His experience, knowledge and focus are world class."