Rosenqvist wins closest Indy 500 ever by 0.02 seconds

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Felix Rosenqvist swung to the outside of David Malukas, then found a way past the Team Penske driver to win the closest Indianapolis 500 in history by a margin of 0.0233 seconds Sunday.

Malukas looked like he was in position to win when he passed the race leader Marcus Armstrong off the final restart with one lap to go while Rosenqvist and Armstrong, teammates with Meyer Shank Racing, fought wheel to wheel down the back straightaway and through the fourth and final turn.

But Rosenqvist had just enough power to pull away from Armstrong and snake behind Malukas before making the decisive outside pass in the final 50 feet.

Felix Rosenqvist, driver of the #60 Honda, crosses the finish line barely ahead of David Malukas of the #12 Chevrolet during the final lap of the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The closest previous finish came in 1992 when Al Unser Jr. beat Scott Goodyear across the yard of bricks by 0.043 seconds.

It was Rosenqvist's second career win in 120 IndyCar races and comes after the recent birth of his first child. He is the third Swedish driver to win the race, joining Kenny Brack and Marcus Ericsson.

The wild finish began with a red flag that came out with seven laps to go because of a scary crash involving Indy 500 rookie Caio Collet, with flames billowing out of the side of his car as it skidded to a stop in the grass.

When racing resumed after a 10-minute delay, Armstrong and Malukas sped past the top two cars -- Rosenqvist and Pato O'Ward. But with 3 1/2 laps left, the yellow flag came out one last time when Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, brushed the wall in Turn 2.

On the final restart, Lap 200, Malukas sling-shotted his way past Armstrong for the lead and started pulling away from the two Meyer Shank Racing drivers. But Rosenqvist finally caught the Team Penske driver to win the biggest race of his career in the same month he became a first-time father. Malukas said he couldn't think of what else he could have done to hang on to the lead.

As Rosneqvist celebrated by sipping milk, then dumping it over his head, Malukas was consoled by his father in pit lane.

Malukas' teammate Scott McLaughlin, of New Zealand, was third, and Rosenqvist's best friend in racing, O'Ward, was fourth. O'Ward had two runner-up finishes and a third place in the past four years.