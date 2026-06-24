Indy 500 winner Rosenqvist to leave Meyer Shank at season's end

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist will part with Meyer Shank Racing at the end of the IndyCar season.

The 34-year-old Swedish driver has been with the team for the past three seasons, but Rosenqvist scored his biggest win in May, when he drove the No. 60 car past David Malukas at the finish line to win the Indy 500 by the closest margin in history.

Rosenqvist earned a record $4.34 million along with a celebratory drink of milk for the victory.

Rosenqvist moved to IndyCar in 2019 with Chip Ganassi Racing, then left two years later for Arrow McLaren, where he spent three seasons. Where he goes next is unclear, but his Indy 500 victory coupled with the fact that Rosenqvist is currently sixth in the series standings following a strong eighth-place finish last weekend at Road America has made him a hot commodity.

The IndyCar series continues July 5 at Mid-Ohio. The season ends Sept. 6 at Laguna Seca in California.