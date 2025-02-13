Open Extended Reactions

NASCAR ejected two Cup Series crew chiefs from the rest of the Daytona 500 weekend on Thursday due to rules violations.

Chris Lawson, crew chief for Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland, and Billy Plourde, crew chief for Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware, were both sanctioned for improper weights on the No. 34 and No. 51 cars, respectively.

Kevyn Rebolledo will replace Lawson and Tommy Baldwin will take over for Plourde as preparations continue for Sunday's "Great American Race" in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Both cars in question are chartered entries, meaning they have guaranteed spots in the starting grid regardless of how they finish in Thursday's qualifying Duels.