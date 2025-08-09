Open Extended Reactions

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. -- Ryan Blaney bested Shane van Gisbergen in Cup Series road course qualifying by three hundredths of a second on Saturday, capturing the pole position at Watkins Glen International.

Blaney turned a lap of 1 minute, 11.960 seconds in the No. 12 Ford, edging van Gisbergen's No. 88 Chevrolet (1 minute, 11.993 seconds).

Starting first in Sunday's 110-lap race at Watkins Glen was a surprise for Blaney, who has only three top 10 finishes on the 2.45-mile track. The 2023 Cup champion is mired in a 22-race slump without a top-five finish on a road course.

"What a cool pole," said Blaney, who earned the 150th Cup pole position for Team Penske. "I'm a pretty average road racer, and I work really hard to get better at it and try to figure out ways to be better. We've got to find a little bit of race pace, but it's nice to have one-lap speed. It's fun when you can sit on the pole at a place where I'm not very good."

Bidding for his fourth consecutive Cup victory on a road or street course, van Gisbergen will start second after having won from the pole at Mexico City, Chicago and Sonoma.

"Man, it's amazing how close it all is for a road course," van Gisbergen said. "My laps were OK, and there probably were some things I could have fixed. Decent start for tomorrow."

Chase Briscoe, who had started on the pole position the past two weeks at Iowa Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, qualified third in the No. 19 Toyota, followed by Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet and Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet.