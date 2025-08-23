Open Extended Reactions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Connor Zilisch, a 19-year-old driver who has seven victories in NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series this season, is getting promoted to a Cup ride in 2026.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks announced Saturday that Zilisch has signed a multiyear contract to drive full time in the Cup Series next year. Zilisch will replace Daniel Suárez in a yet-to-be-numbered Chevrolet and join teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen in Marks' three-car team.

"This day has been a dream of mine for a long time," said Zilisch, who has been a Trackhouse developmental driver since 2024 and leads the Xfinity Series points while racing for JR Motorsports.

"Cup racing has been the goal since joining with Chevrolet and Trackhouse, and while I didn't know it would come this soon, I feel like I'm ready," Zilisch added. "I won't be making any predictions for success next year. All I promise is to put in 100 percent effort, learn all that I can, plus have a little bit of fun along the way."

Zilisch raced competitively in go-karts as a kid, including a stint in Europe at age 11. The Mooresville, North Carolina, native turned pro in 2021.

Since then, Zilisch found success in every series he's entered. In the last two years, he won the 2024 Rolex 24 and the 12 Hours of Sebring as well as five ARCA races, two NASCAR Truck Series poles, plus a victory in a CARS Tour late model race.

He has been even better in the Xfinity Series, winning eight times in 23 races. Zilisch has reeled off 12 consecutive top-five finishes, including winning at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night after giving way to backup driver Parker Kligerman.

Zilisch started the race less than two weeks after breaking his collarbone during a nasty slip-and-fall accident in Victory Lane. He was cleared to return at Daytona and started the race. Kligerman stepped in during the event, and Zilisch ran across the infield grass to greet him at the finish line.

Zilisch had surgery last week to insert a plate in his shoulder to stabilize the broken bone. His foot caught on his window net at Watkins Glen on Aug. 9, causing him to fall head-first onto the concrete.

"Connor is a rare talent that comes along every few decades," Marks said. "I have watched Connor grow from a kid racing go-karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex to an up-close seat as he beat all of us in the Trans Am races a few years ago. He quickly adapted to everything we have put him in, and what he is doing with JR Motorsports in Xfinity this season is historic.

"Connor is very mature, poised, and I know ready for Cup racing in 2026. He's been mentored along the way by former racer Josh Wise and Dr. Eric Warren at General Motors. I can speak for everyone at Trackhouse Racing when I say we have a tremendous amount of faith in this young man."

Marks expects to announce Zilisch's car number, sponsorship, crew chief and crew lineup in the coming weeks.

Trackhouse Racing, which began competition in 2021 as a single-car team, has expanded twice and now has 13 victories.