Vertigo sidelines Alex Bowman for NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will miss a second consecutive NASCAR race because of vertigo and will be replaced by Justin Allgaier at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"Alex continues to work closely with doctors toward being medically cleared, but he's still experiencing some lingering symptoms," said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. "He's put a lot into the recovery process, and we will continue to support him every step of the way. Our priority remains making sure Alex is fully ready before returning to the race car."

Bowman was too ill to continue during the March 1 race at Circuit of the Americas in Texas and was replaced midrace. Anthony Alfredo dove the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman at Phoenix Raceway.

Allgaier won in NASCAR's second-tier series at Las Vegas a year ago while driving for JR Motorsports, an affiliate of Hendrick Motorsports. He has 84 career starts in the Cup Series and raced in the Daytona 500 to open this season. Allgaier was involved in an early crash and finished 38th.

Bowman has eight career wins in 364 career Cup Series starts. He has been driving for Hendrick full time since the 2018 season and made the playoffs in all but one season.

He missed five races in 2022 with a concussion and missed three races the next season with a broken back. Bowman finished a career-best sixth in the Cup standings in 2020.