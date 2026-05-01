Two wrongful death lawsuits filed in deadly Biffle plane crash

Two new wrongful death lawsuits have been filed in connection with the deadly December plane crash that killed former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, their two children and pilots Dennis Dutton and his son Jack.

The Dutton estates filed the lawsuits earlier this week, each seeking $15 million in damages.

The Dutton family alleges that Biffle, who owned the aircraft, was responsible for ensuring the plane was properly maintained, according to the filings. The lawsuits claim that inadequate maintenance and upkeep contributed to the crash.

Dennis Dutton was flying the aircraft when the Cessna 500 Citation II crashed on Dec. 18 shortly after takeoff from Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. A preliminary report earlier this year revealed that the plane's altimeter was giving incorrect readings and that Dennis Dutton had turned control over to his son shortly before the crash.

The plane erupted into a large fire when it hit the ground about a third of a mile from the airport's runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board made clear that Jack Dutton was sitting in the copilot seat. Neither Jack Dutton nor Biffle had the right endorsement on their pilot's licenses to serve as a copilot on that plane. Aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti, who used to investigate crashes for both the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration, said he believes the lack of an experienced copilot may have been a key factor in the crash.

The NTSSB is still investigating the crash and has not yet released its final report.

Biffle, 55, won more than 50 races across NASCAR's three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level. He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

In 2024, Biffle was honored for his humanitarian efforts after Hurricane Helene struck the U.S., even using his personal helicopter to deliver aid to flooded, remote western North Carolina.