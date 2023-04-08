Cody Ware will not compete in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway because of a personal matter, his team announced.

Matt Crafton will replace Ware behind the wheel of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang for the Food City Dirt Race.

Ware, 27, is currently 31st in the Cup Series standings. His best finish this season was 14th at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

Crafton, 46, is a three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion and also will compete in Saturday's Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, driving the No. 88 ThorSport Ford.