CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NASCAR indefinitely suspended part-time drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White on Thursday following their recent arrests for allegedly driving while impaired.

The sanctioning body also indefinitely suspended Joel Courage, who was arrested last week on charges he failed to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Courage, 44, was operating E33 Motorsports & Development in Mooresville. The business promotes itself as helping find and develop young drivers for NASCAR and other series.

Courage was convicted in California in 2008 on 14 sex offenses, the sheriff's office said.

White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR's Truck Series, 55 in the Xfinity Series and two in the Cup Series.

Hacker, 23, was arrested in Huntersville on Tuesday and charged with driving while impaired. He has competed in 14 Truck races and two Xfinity races.