KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Tyler Reddick took advantage of a late caution and fresh tires to rocket past six others in a two-lap sprint to the finish Sunday, and he punched his ticket to the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his win at Kansas Speedway.

Denny Hamlin, who co-owns Reddick's car along with Michael Jordan, got a poor jump when the green flag dropped and was unable to chase Reddick down and finished second. Erik Jones held on for third and Kyle Larson, who won at Darlington last week, marched through the field in the closing laps to finish fifth.

The win was the second of the season for Reddick and the fifth of his career but, more importantly, allows him to advance out of the round of 16 in the playoffs for the first time. The cut-off for the top 12 happens next weekend at Bristol.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.