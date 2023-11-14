Open Extended Reactions

There's no telling if there will be a bountiful harvest of fast-food pizza, fried chicken and tacos at the housewarming party, but newly retired NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and his wife have recently bought the home made famous for its appearance in the movie "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

The Charlotte Business Journal, citing Mecklenberg County records, on Tuesday reported that the Harvicks purchased the 12,042-square-foot mansion in late October for $6.75 million. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, which boasts a 1.31-acre lot and includes two docks, a boat lift, a sandy beach area, putting green and an infinity pool with a hot tub, is located off Lake Norman in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Harvick ranks 10th on NASCAR's all-time list with 60 wins on the Cup circuit in his 23 years of racing, which included winning the 2014 Cup Series championship. His annual salary and endorsements with Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing just from 2007 to 2022 was worth $210 million, according to Spotrac.

His new home was built in 2002 and was the on-screen residence for fictional NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby, played by actor Will Ferrell, in "Talladega Nights," which debuted in 2006 and grossed more than $163 million worldwide.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the estate, which also features a billiards room and a panic room with a vault door, had listed for $9.9 million in February and underwent a full renovation after it was sold for $4 million in 2018.