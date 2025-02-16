Anthony Mackie talks about how excited he is to attend the Daytona 500. (1:33)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Daytona 500 has resumed under the lights Sunday after two rain delays that totaled more than 3 hours, 30 minutes and 20 laps.

The first delay of 3 hours, 10 minutes happened not long after President Donald Trump, riding in his heavily armored presidential limousine known as "The Beast," led the drivers on two laps around the track.

The caution flag came out with defending Daytona 500 champion William Byron out front.

Rain started falling in Turns 1 and 2, the West side of the 2½-mile Daytona International Speedway.

President Donald Trump took a few pace laps in the heavily armored presidential limousine known as “The Beast” ahead of the start of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump spoke to the drivers as he led them through several ceremonial laps.

"This is your favorite president. I'm a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people," Trump told the drivers. "How you do this I don't know, but I just want you to be safe. You're talented people and you're great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I'll see you later."

Trump left the track during the rain delay and returned to Air Force One to head back to West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's staying for the weekend.

Before it landed prior to the race, Air Force One buzzed the Daytona International Speedway. Trump traveled from West Palm Beach with several guests, including his son Eric.

NASCAR officials this week moved up the start time for Sunday's race by 70 minutes because of potential rain. It takes roughly two hours to dry the track.

"Captain America" actor Anthony Mackie gave the command for drivers to start their engines.