Open Extended Reactions

Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell captured pole position for the seventh time in his career during Saturday's qualifying session for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It's the first pole for Spire, which has shown stark improvement with an infusion of cash brought by new majority owner Dan Towriss, who also controls Andretti Global in IndyCar and the Cadillac F1 team set to debut in 2026.

McDowell's previous six poles all came during the 2024 season, his 17th in the Cup Series.

Christopher Bell qualified in 13th position but will start from the back of the field as he searches for a fourth consecutive win. NASCAR penalized the Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sunday for making changes to his Toyota.

He could become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup Series races -- an accomplishment that only eight drivers have achieved in the modern era of NASCAR that began in 1972.

Bell Seeks Rare Company Of the eight drivers who have won four consecutive races in the modern NASCAR era, seven are in the series' Hall of Fame and six are Cup Series champions. The drivers who have won four straight are Cale Yarborough (1976), Darrell Waltrip (1981), Dale Earnhardt (1987), Harry Gant (1981), Bill Elliott (1992), Mark Martin (1993), Jeff Gordon (1998) and Jimmie Johnson (2007). Christopher Bell will get the chance to join that exclusive club Sunday in Las Vegas.

Lackluster qualifying hasn't been a deterrent for Bell thus far, as he started 19th before winning at Circuit of the Americas and 32nd before winning at Atlanta.

Joey Logano will start Sunday's race alongside McDowell on the front of the grid, qualifying in the top two at Las Vegas for the third time in five races. Austin Cindric will start third, while Las Vegas native Kyle Busch starts in fourth.

Bell has received a congratulatory text message from Johnson after each win in this three-race streak, and he is hoping the seven-time NASCAR champion hits that send button again Sunday.

"It is still the coolest thing in the world to me that I have Jimmie Johnson in my phone," Bell said. "He has talked to me, he has sent me a text message after every win so far. I'm still shocked every time I see his name pop up. I respect the heck out of him. It's an honor to know that he thinks of me after the race to send a text message. That is so cool."

Bell's three straight wins is the Cup Series' longest winning streak since Kyle Larson won three in a row twice in 2021, and Bell is the first to do it in NASCAR's Next Gen car, which was introduced in 2022.

The three wins this year tie his season-high set in 2022 and matched in 2024, and setting a new mark isn't out of the question at Las Vegas, where he has five career top-10 finishes in 10 starts and three poles. Bell, in his No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, was the runner-up in Vegas' last two fall races.

He is not considering a fourth consecutive victory a lock, even as he has dominated the first month of the season.

"One thing is for sure: Nothing that has happened the last three weeks means anything for this week," Bell said. "Everything is still ahead of me and nothing is set, and we have to go out there and perform. This has been a strong track for us in the past, but I'm just trying very hard to not get ahead of myself and understand it is a new week. It's a different race, and everyone is going to be bringing their best stuff to try to beat me."

Perhaps the greatest threat to end Bell's hot streak is Larson, who has won at the "Diamond in the Desert" three times since joining Hendrick Motorsports. Larson's first win with Hendrick came at Las Vegas in March 2021, and he has claimed two of the previous three races held at the track, winning the South Point 400 in October 2023 and the Pennzoil 400 in March 2024.

"I think since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, it's probably been our best racetrack," Larson said. "Getting a few wins, I think two other second-place finishes in that time has also been really good. The track is great, but getting to come to the city and have fun on the Strip and all the stuff that it has to offer, it probably makes it one of my three favorite races to get to."

Logano is the most recent winner at Las Vegas, as his victory at the South Point 400 in October propelled him to his third NASCAR title.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.