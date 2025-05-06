Open Extended Reactions

NASCAR's Championship Weekend is headed back to the racetrack it called home for nearly two decades, but it won't stay long, as the sanctioning body moves to a new rotation scheduling model for its season finale.

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosted the conclusion of the NASCAR postseason from 2002 to 2019, will do so once again in 2026, as NASCAR's three national series - Craftsman Trucks, Xfinity and Cup -- crown champions over a three-day weekend, Nov. 6-8.

But the return to South Florida will only be the first year of the annual rotation of NASCAR Championship Weekend, to be held at to-be-determined locations each fall. The move is inspired by so-called "stick-and-ball" title games such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff National Championship and NCAA Final Fours.

In recent years, NASCAR has experimented with moving around its two exhibition events, as the preseason Clash went from Daytona International Speedway, its home from 1979-2021, to a short track constructed inside the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2022-23 and Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC on Feb. 2 of this year. Since 2020, the NASCAR All-Star Race has also rotated, leaving its birthplace and longtime home track Charlotte Motor Speedway to race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and the resurrected North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Adding that to NASCAR's frequent shuffling of its first nine playoff races, it all feels as if it were one big test session for this, an overhaul of the biggest weekend of NASCAR's year, when its three national champions are crowned.

"Yes, mixing it up, and I think you are going to see different teams and different drivers as we move this championship around," said Ben Kennedy in a phone conversation with ESPN. He is NASCAR EVP, Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer, great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France, and a former racer in both Trucks and Xfinity. "Some are going to rise to the occasion, and others aren't. It's going to be interesting to see how that plays out. We still want to keep the playoff schedule. We want to keep a lot of that intact. But you've seen over the past few years some small nuances and changes we've met, we've created in it, just to keep that level of unpredictability high."

This marks a significant departure from NASCAR's long-established regular season stock car racing scheduling model. In 2020, the finale weekend was moved from 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway to the flat, quirky one-mile Phoenix Raceway amid NASCAR's fan-driven push toward shorter tracks. It has resided there ever since, slated for this year's Championship Weekend Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

But prior to Homestead-Miami's 18-year stint as Championship Weekend host, Atlanta Motor Speedway was home to the season's last race for 14 years, the only exception being 2001, when New Hampshire Motor Speedway had its fall date pushed to the end of the Cup Series calendar due to the attacks of 9/11. From 1974 to 1986, the season always ended in Southern California, either on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway clone of Ontario, CA or on the road course of Riverside, CA, two racetracks that no longer exist.

Kennedy explained that the details of how tracks will be selected to host Championship Weekend in the post-2026 rotation are being sorted out a NASCAR industry working group. But he also listed criteria that included a warm weather climate in late fall, adjacency to a large metro area, updated facilities prepared to handle the sport's crowning events, and established racetracks instead of unfamiliar wild cards where teams don't have at least some history. He also said he did not foresee the roulette wheel-style "plate racing" of Daytona International Speedway or Talladega Superspeedway having a place in the finale, even after they have had previous turns inside the postseason, including crucial cut-off races.

There are currently 28 tracks that host Cup Series events. NASCAR wholly owns eleven, including Homestead-Miami and Phoenix. Speedway Motorsports Incorporated owns a dozen facilities. The remaining five are independently owned or operated by NASCAR in conjunction with other entities. Based on Kennedy's description of what constitutes warm weather climate ("You could draw a line just a little bit north of the Rockingham Speedway") then roughly a quarter of those tracks would seem to be in play for a future Championship Weekend.

"A big part of this is also hearing feedback from the industry, be it teams, drivers, broadcast partners, industry partners, and importantly, the fans," Kennedy said. "It was the fans who ranked Homestead-Miami Speedway as the number one track that they would like to see the championship at."

As for Phoenix Raceway, which Kennedy says received $100 million in capital improvements to bolster its role as the championship anchor, will continue to host two Cup Series events, as it has since 2005. It will be included in the Round of 8, essentially the semifinals, of the 2026 NASCAR Playoffs, the specific date to be announced with the remainder of near year's schedule at a later date.

"Phoenix set the bar really high since that weekend moved from here to there," said Homestead-Miami Speedway president Guillermo Santa Cruz. "But now to kick off this rotation, to be the first one up in this in this new format, and, you know, set the pace for it. It's an honor for us to have it back and to kick it off."