Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano with nine laps remaining and cruised to victory in an action-packed NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday night.

In a slam-bang affair that set a record for lead changes, Bell won by 0.829 seconds over Logano to earn his first All-Star Race victory. Ross Chastain finished third, followed by Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott.

Logano elected to stay on track rather than pit during the final yellow. The decision proved to be costly while trying to hold off Bell, who had pitted for two fresh tires.

The field was bunched for the final time on Lap 216 with the "Promoter's Caution," thrown by two-time Daytona 500 winner and Fox Sports personality Michael Waltrip, who dropped the yellow flag on the track. The gimmick to guarantee a late restart was a sidebar to an eventful race.

After lackluster showings in the first two outings on the 0.625-mile oval (including Logano leading 199 of 200 laps to win last year), the All-Star Race delivered much more action in its third year at North Wilkesboro Speedway. There were 17 lead changes, breaking the mark of 13 (set in 2016) for the most in the event's 41-year history.

Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski and Logano traded the lead twice in the first 10 laps and often ran side by side for the lead. There were six leaders and 10 lead changes in the first half of the race, which topped the total number of leaders (four) and lead changes (five) in the past two All-Star Races combined.

After leading 62 laps, Keselowski's bid for his first All-Star Race victory ended with a crash on Lap 177.

All-Star Open results

Capitalizing on pit strategy, Carson Hocevar led the final 46 laps to win the All-Star Open and advance into the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Runner-up John Hunter Nemechek also advanced to the main event by finishing second in the 100-lap warmup race. Noah Gragson won an online fan vote to earn the final transfer spot to the All-Star Race, whose field will include 20 other drivers competing for $1 million over 250 laps Sunday night.

Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen finished 13th after leading the first 54 laps on the 0.625-mile oval. The New Zealand native, who is in his first full Cup Series season after winning three Supercar championships in Australia, fell from first to sixth on a four-tire pit stop during the halfway caution.

"I don't know whether to smile or cry," said van Gisbergen, who is ranked 35th in the points standings with one top 10 this season. "It's been a dismal year for us, but I feel like we're getting better every week. This shows it."

Costly penalty

Ryan Preece finished 11th in the Open after being sent to the rear from second place on a restart with 17 laps remaining. Preece said he unintentionally ran over the commitment line before which drivers must choose whether they are restarting on the inside or outside lane.

"It's really nonexistent from inside the car," Preece said. "You can't see it. I'm frustrated because if you have a situation like that, put a cone out there so we can see it. Our Ford Mustang was super fast, and I think we were the only one that was making some waves. It's heartbreaking to have a run like that taken away."

NASCAR repainted the restart commitment line before the start of the All-Star Race.

More money

The All-Star Race winner's share has been $1 million since the 2003 event, and some drivers have grumbled that an increase for inflation is well overdue.

"I definitely think it should get raised," 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney said this week. "That's the only thing about the All-Star Race I'd probably change. I don't want to get greedy, but I think you can raise it to $3 million."

Bubba Wallace said he'd suggest $5 million but would be good for a bump to $3 million.

"They've got more TV money, so why not," Wallace said, referring to NASCAR's media rights raising to $1.1 billion annually in a deal starting this year.

Up next

The Cup Series will race May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the season. Bell won last year's race, which was shortened from 600 to 374 miles by rain.

Kyle Larson missed the 2024 race after arriving late because the Indianapolis 500 was delayed by rain. The Hendrick Motorsports star again will attempt to become the fifth driver to race the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.