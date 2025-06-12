Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- Denny Hamlin will miss NASCAR's first international race of the modern era to remain in North Carolina following the birth of his child.

Ryan Truex will replace him Sunday in Mexico City.

"See you guys in Pocono," Hamlin posted on social media. "We are happy to announce the birth of our son. Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and we transition to life as a family of five."

Hamlin and fiancee Jordan Fish now have three children, two daughters and a son born Wednesday. Hamlin had been on baby watch the last 12 days as Fish went nearly two weeks past her predicted due date.

He had planned to get out of the car at Michigan last Sunday if she went into labor early in the race, but when the first stage passed with no word, he went on to score his third win of the season. The victory was the 57th of his career and made him the all-time winningest driver at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Through 15 races this season, Hamlin ranks third in the overall Cup Series standings.

Truex, younger brother of former JGR full-time driver Martin Truex Jr., is Gibbs' reserve driver. His last Cup Series start was in 2014 and he has 26 starts at NASCAR's top level.

Hamlin will need NASCAR to grant him a waiver to be eligible to compete in the playoffs for the Cup Series championship. NASCAR during the offseason tightened the rules for granting waivers, but said it would permit a driver skipping an event for the birth of a child.

The 44-year-old Hamlin will snap his streak of 406 consecutive starts. Hamlin last missed a race in 2014 at California Speedway because of an eye irritation.