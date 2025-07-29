Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NASCAR on Tuesday suspended Austin Hill for one Xfinity Series race for intentionally crashing Aric Almirola at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Richard Childress Racing said Cup Series driver Austin Dillon will replace Hill in the Xfinity Series race at Iowa this weekend.

The suspension also stripped Hill of the 21 playoff points he has earned in 2025 and prohibits him from earning points ahead of the playoffs under a new rule made before the start of the 2025 season. Hill will have to apply for a waiver to retain his playoff eligibility.

Prior to the suspension, Hill's playoff points trailed only Connor Zilisch (29) and Justin Allgaier (22). But that count resets to zero, making his margin of error during the first playoff round virtually none.

Hill is ranked seventh in the Xfinity Series standings with three victories. He will likely lose position in the standings with the suspension, and only drivers ranked in the top 12 make the Xfinity playoffs.

Hill argued the contact with Almirola on Saturday was not intentional but NASCAR gave him a five-lap penalty. Hill went into an expletive-filled tirade after being told he was penalized.

The two were in the top-five at Indy when Almirola made contact to move Hill up the race track. Hill corrected his car and then turned left to hook Almirola in the right rear.

Almirola spun and crashed into the outside wall. Hill finished 34th and five laps down. Almirola finished 35th.